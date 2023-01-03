Police arrested a Victoria woman on suspicion of home burglary on Saturday.
The woman also was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, according to Victoria County Jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Dec. 30 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, firearm theft, unlawfully carrying a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 30 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 ounce.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Inez woman by deputies Dec. 30 on a warrant charging her with duty on striking an unattended vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old man by officers Dec. 30 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old man by deputies Dec. 30 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old man by officers Dec. 30 on warrants charging him with two counts of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Edna woman by deputies Dec. 30 on warrants charging her wit bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a property theft between $100-$750 case.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 30 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of marijuana between 2-4 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on warrants charging her with property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction and criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 30 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of marijuana between 2-4 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 31 on warrants charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and assault causing injury o a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 31 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 31 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by troopers Dec. 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a dangerous drug and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Katy woman by troopers Dec. 31 on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in fraudulent use or possession if identification information between 5-10 pieces and property theft between $750-$2,500 cases.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Weesatche woman by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging her with criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 1 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance les than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 1 on warrants charging him with surety off bond in tampering with a witness in a family violence case and assault causing injury to a family member cases.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Pflugerville man by officers Jan 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by troopers Jan. 1 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 2 on warrants charging him with two counts of assault causing injury and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 63-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 2 on suspicion of criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 2 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 2 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a home burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 2 on suspicion of injury a child, elderly or disabled person with the intention to cause that injury.
- VICTORIA — 41-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Jan. 3 on a warrant charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 3 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member, family violence by impeding breathing.