A Victoria woman and her child were rescued from the Guadalupe River after their canoe flipped and went downstream in Riverside Park.
The Victoria Fire Department responded to a call of a woman and her child being stuck in the river around 3 p.m. near The Texas Zoo after a passerby called it in, said Victoria police officer Abraham Ruiz.
Amy Ostler and her nine-year-old son were pulled out of the river with no injuries, but were examined inside of an ambulance on scene, Ruiz said. They were not transported to the hospital and were released on scene.
