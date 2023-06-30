Dear Abby: I am a 29-year-old housewife with a loving husband, a caring mother and equally supportive in-laws. I’m writing because I feel useless. I don’t even have a hobby I’m good at. Although I like to play music, draw and play with cats, I don’t think I’m good at any of them.
My friends and family are better off than I am. My friend is participating in a skating competition, my brother is working toward becoming an electrician, and my husband’s first cousin is an illustrator whose book recently got published. Because of this, I have developed low self-esteem and argue with those around me. Why should I keep trying when I know I will get the same bad results?
Talentless, in Ohio
Dear Talentless: There are many kinds of success beyond the monetary or winning prizes. As an unemployed housewife with time on your hands, why not put some of it to use by volunteering in your community?
Many places would be glad to have you. The library, schools, senior centers, veterinarian’s offices or animal rescues would welcome someone. Please try it. If you do, you may find you have talents you’re unaware of.
Dear Abby: My 12-year-old grandson, “Adam,” doesn’t talk to me. He converses with other adults, but when I walk into a room and say hi, he pretends he doesn’t hear me. He does not answer questions that I ask and will sit on the floor rather than at the other end of a large sofa where I am.
He’s obviously miserable when my daughter insists he speak with me. Any suggestions?
Sad Grammy, in Pennsylvania
Dear Sad Grammy: Yes. Adam’s behavior is rude and disrespectful, but it’s perhaps not his fault. I am surprised his parents haven’t noticed this. Because you feel his father might be heavy-handed, mention it to his mother and ask her to find out what the problem is because, clearly, there is one.