In thanksgiving for 80 years of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, each member group is encouraged to reflect God’s love by blessing others with 80 of something, remembering events from the last 80 years, or sharing legacy concepts for carrying forth the LWML mission.
The LWML ladies at Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley donated 80 bottles of water for the Brittany’s Believers Corporation Annual Fundraising event for October, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month. The water is for the for the nursing education scholarship fund honoring Brittany Langridge 5K Walk & Run, a nonprofit organization.
Langridge was a nursing student who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 33. She fought for a year. Friends decided a nursing scholarship would be a wonderful way to keep her memory and celebrate her in Victoria.
LWML is an official auxiliary of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. Since 1942, the LWML has affirmed each woman’s identity as a child of God and her relationship with Jesus Christ.