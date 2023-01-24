“When Someone You Love Becomes a Memory, the Memory Becomes a Treasure”
Amor Meus Spirituality Center, Incarnate Word Convent, 1101 N. E. Water St., is offering a workshop/retreat from 10 a.m.-3p.m. Feb. 11.
The program, titled Life After Care Giving, is for anyone who may have been a caregiver of a loved one and may now be asking questions such as “What’s next” or “Where do I find meaning and purpose in my life now?”
This workshop/retreat is an opportunity to take a day to help work through the loss of the person to whom you have given so much of your love, care, and compassion, through gratitude, reconciliation, prayer and trust, according to a news release from the center.
It will be facilitated by Deacon Leo Sharron and Terry Robinson. Sharron is the director of clinical service for Emmaus Counseling Center, and bereavement services coordinator/chaplain for Hospice of South Texas.
Robinson provides services to local rehabilitation hospitals in his retirement. In the past he has worked as executive director of Hospice of South Texas, acute rehabilitation services and CEO of SCCI Hospital in Victoria.
Sign-In will be at 9:30 a.m. Participants are asked to park in front of the convent. Lunch will be provided. A free-will offering will be accepted.