DALLAS — Back in the day when Jerry Jones picked up on Jimmy Johnson’s trick of trading out of the first round, and suffered the consequences as a result, it was easy to poke fun at Cowboys drafts. Not so much anymore. Especially in the first round. Of the organization’s last dozen first-rounders, nine have made at least one Pro Bowl, and Tyler Smith, last year’s No. 1, is trending the same direction.
But just because Will McClay has kept the lid on the war room the last decade doesn’t mean his presence will preclude suggestions here. Neither will I be deterred by the fact that the draft is still two months away. I need time to change my mind. I mean, Mel Kiper gets three whacks at this.
Here’s what I’m thinking at the moment: If Texas’ Bijan Robinson, Friday’s recipient of the Doak Walker Award at SMU’s Armstrong Fieldhouse, is still available with the 26th pick, the Cowboys ought to at least talk it over.
Now I can hear you all the way over here. Running backs are bad ideas in the first round. You can find a good one later, as the Cowboys did when they dug up Tony Pollard in the fourth in 2019. Isiah Pacheco lingered until the 251st pick last year and he led the Chiefs in rushing as a rookie.
Besides all of the above, there’s also the fact that most running backs, no matter how great, are used up quickly, meaning they probably won’t deserve a second contract.
Looking at you, Zeke Elliott.
Then why should the Cowboys take Robinson in the first round if he falls in their range as some mock drafts suggest? Because he’s a top-10 value as well as the draft’s best all-around running back since Saquon Barkley. And he might salvage Dak Prescott’s sagging reputation all by himself.
Barkley, playing in 16 games for the first time since his rookie season, ran for a career-high 1,312 yards. His return to the upper tier at his position just so happened to coincide with the best season of Daniel Jones’ checkered career as the Giants’ quarterback.
A great running game covers up a multitude of sins, a lesson the Cowboys learned reluctantly. As has been noted in this space, numbers show Dak is at his best when limited to 30-35 passes a game. Kellen Moore seemed to get it at last, but Mike McCarthy has indicated he’d like to carry the concept a little further now that he’ll be calling plays.
As you may recall, I’m already on record that Zeke should no longer be part of that plan. Even though he’s scheduled to make $10.9 million this fall, he’s indicated he’d take a pay cut. But how low is he willing to go? His level of production is pretty easy to find at a fraction of the cost.
Pollard assumed his rightful position as lead back in 2022, and then two things happened: He broke his leg and became a free agent, both of which should affect the Cowboys’ thinking. He’s expected to be fully recovered by this summer, but such injuries can be difficult to overcome mentally as well as physically.
The Joneses could buy themselves a little time to see just how Pollard responds by using the tag this season at about $10 million. I could be talked into that arrangement as long as they find him a nice partner.
Because he’s never been a primary back for long. Not here, and not at Memphis, where he ran 139 times over three seasons. There’s a reason his output was so modest. He only goes about 200 pounds, small for a back these days. Elusive as he is, his upright style also lends itself to direct hits.
Robinson is at least 20 pounds heavier, a little faster, a tougher runner, just as good catching balls out of the backfield and far better picking up blitzes. He’d also be a lot cheaper than Pollard under the terms of his rookie contract.
And those savings matter, because the Cowboys are built to win now. They could use the same amount of money they’ve spent and would be projected to use on running backs at wide receiver instead.
Talking Jerry into going with Robinson probably wouldn’t be hard. He likes stars at the top of the draft. He took Emmitt Smith in the first round, and he jumped at Zeke with the fourth pick in 2016.
Stephen famously talked him out of Johnny Manziel, and Zack Martin proved him right. Might have been Stephen’s finest moment.
Come to think of it, the Cowboys could use another offensive lineman this time around. Their track record with big guys in the first round has been spectacular lately, but that’s a draft column for another day. Two more whacks, by my count.