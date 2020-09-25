Bishop Brendan Cahill of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria has declared the Year of the Family beginning Oct. 4. The slogan is “Pray, Eat, Play.”
“Our families are nests where love is cherished and nurtured from conception to death,” Cahill said.
Melissa Salinas, the director of human resources for the diocese, and her family try to eat their meals together whenever possible and discuss the events of the day.
“I think this year is more important than ever before, with the pandemic ... and just the closeness with everyone coming together more because we’re having to be at home more and trying to be creative being with one another in a different sense rather than what we used to do with everyone in a rush and going here and there, and now we can focus on what matters the most as a family at home,” Salinas said.
The Salinas family is already close-knit but they are looking forward to the resources provided by the diocese for the Year of the Family.
Dylan Salinas, 16, said he’s comfortable with his family and he can tell them anything. His favorite activity with the family is a trivia game they all play together on the X-Box.
Gabriel Salinas, 21, loves praying with his family. He likes spending time with them and bonding through church and religious beliefs.
Employees at the chancery brought the idea for the Year of the Family to the bishop’s attention.
“My understanding is that in the pandemic, in the midst of all the suffering and knowing all the confusion people are going through, in the midst of that, it really brought to my attention the family,” Cahill said. “The value and strength of the family and the beauty of the family, when everything is falling apart, people turned to their family. It’s a strange discovery, when everything is taken out and you focus on who is there with you. It’s like falling in love again, realizing the value, even with the stress, there is this sense of family. Let’s focus on the beauty in the midst of all of this we are going through – racial injustice, the pandemic – all the things we are trying to work on.”
The Year of the Family will kick off with the Rosary Congress, which is a national movement among Catholic dioceses in the United States. Someone somewhere in the Diocese of Victoria will pray the Rosary on the hour every hour for an entire week, Oct. 4-11, in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament.
October is the month of the Rosary, Oct. 7 is the feast day of Our Lady of the Rosary, and Oct. 13 is the feast day of Our Lady of Fatima. So the timing is perfect, Cahill said.
“It’s so important for us, the body, blood, soul and divinity of Jesus who we adore,” Cahill said. “And we realize the ultimate answer to all our problems is in Jesus Christ. We can try the best we can for human answers, but God has the answer to everything. It’s one week of extended prayer, Eucharistic adoration and the Rosary — the Rosary being a prayer contemplating the face of Christ with Mary, entrusting our hearts to Mary, and she brings us to Jesus.”
This year, the Rosary Congress will focus on four petitions: health and healing of the family, an end to the pandemic, the reparation of indifference to the suffering of others, and reparation for sins of church leaders.
“(We will pray for) times when we have not spoken up when we should have, when we haven’t acted as good as we should have,” Cahill said. “Its broader than the sexual abuse crisis, just more a sense of leadership, as leaders, to ask for forgiveness for times when we haven’t been as strong as we should have been.”
The Year of the Family committee has worked on a yearlong process of focusing on the family with different themes each month.
Each new theme will help families dive deeper into their faith, beginning with the Rosary in October, and all the themes will focus on Jesus. In addition to English, the Rosary will be offered in different languages including German, Czech, Vietnamese, Spanish and Latin in celebration of the heritage and cultures represented in the diocese.
“We want to strengthen and encourage families in their practices of faith,” Cahill said. The ‘Pray, Eat, Play’ is to build a home where faith is lived each day. Parents have a lot more faith and knowledge of faith than they realize. Some are almost scared to talk about it because it seems so complicated, but (we want) to help encourage it and (help them to) live in their faith in the home.”
Shannon Thomas, associate director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry and a committee member, said the diocese wants to accompany families on their walk with Christ.
“My goal is I want them to have a meaningful encounter with Christ so they feel it, they believe it, they know it, and they can share that with their children,” Thomas said.
For praying together, resources will include prayers that families can say together. For eating together, “fun” recipes the family can make together will be made available. Perhaps one prayer will be a blessing of children before bed and another will be a mealtime prayer.
“We want families to be together,” Thomas said. “We’ll have different prayers available that they can practice praying together.”
Playing together is about spending time together and having fun, whether it’s playing a board game or going on a walk together. These are activities that everyone can do, not just families with children, but also grandparents and single adults.
“We want all the members of the diocesan family to feel included … everyone can participate as part of the family,” Thomas said. “The nice thing is that all activities are simple. Praying together is just talking with Jesus with your family, and it doesn’t take money or a whole lot of time. Going for a walk doesn’t take any resources, it’s just going together. So the idea is that every family can participate. (It’s about) being intentional about spending time together.”
All of the resources will be available on the diocese’s website, and the diocese will work to get the resources to representatives at each parish as well.
“Every parish may approach the year in a different way depending on their makeup and culture,” said Janet Jones, communications director for the diocese and a committee member. “We will make sure every parish is the diocese has some way of celebrating with us, even though they may do it differently. We will make sure the tools are there.”
The Year of the Family was born from the fact that families are spending more of their time together during the pandemic, Jones said.
“My hope is that, especially as we are returning back to Mass, that people fall in love with their faith again,” Thomas said. “That they feel comfortable sharing it with others, having conversations with their families, with their kids, and that they will really just come to know, love and serve Jesus more. That’s my goal.”
