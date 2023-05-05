Yoakum residents will decide if the school district will be able to make $35 million in safety improvements and build new facilities during Saturday’s election.
The proposals are divided into four propositions as required by law. Three of the four call for adding safety measures to the district’s campuses and facilities as required by the state.
The three also call for new construction of a new ag building, new maintenance buildings, a new softball complex and improvements the tennis courts, baseball complex, football field and track.
The fourth proposal calls for moving $4.1 million from the district's general operating fund to the debt service fund help pay for the lighting and safety projects.
If all the proposals are approved, the district’s property owners will face a tax increase of about 10 cents per $100 of valuation The tax rate is $1.19459 per $100 of valuation, 85.460 cents for general operating and 33.99 cents for debt service.
The current tax rate is 23 cents lower than the previous year’s rate. The district was able to lower the rate because of the increases in property values, said Tom Kelley, school district superintendent.
The district wants to build a softball complex at the high school because of safety concerns of getting team members to the city park where the team plays.
The track was last rebuilt in 2008 when the base had to be redone. If the bond passes, the district will only need to resurface the track.
Kelley said it is important to keep the track in good condition because in addition to the students, it is used by the community as well as nonprofits and youth groups.
The turf on the football field has been in place for 20 years and needs to be replaced, he said.
Included in the proposal is funding to purchase land to build the facilities. He said the district owns about 90 % of the land around the high school, but it will need to purchase more to complete the projects, if approved.
Proposition A, $17.365 million, will pay for district-wide safety, security, lighting and renovations, plus build a new Career and Technology Education building (ag building) and maintenance buildings.
Proposition B will move $4.1 million from the general operating budget to debt service to help pay for the projects, including HVAC improvements, lighting and software technology.
Proposition C, $10.215 million, will fund building a girls softball complex next to the boys baseball complex, add restrooms at the tennis courts and baseball complex.
Proposition D, $3.320 million, will pay for improvements to the football field and to resurface the track.