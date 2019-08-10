On a safari in Zambia, Tom Savage saw a young girl looking at his group.

He did what any photographer would do – he photographed her. That photo, titled “Big Eyes” won Best of Show in this year’s Victoria Photography Club photo contest.

Savage was on his fourth trip to the African country. The girl lived in a local village that the safari helps support.

“We were sitting there and they were doing their dance, and she kept looking over at us,” he said.

He also won first place in two other categories: Animals and Miscellaneous. The contest had 289 entries.

Savage has previously won Best of Show honors. Several years ago, he also served as a guest judge for the annual competition.

Photography has been a lifelong passion for Savage. When he was 13 years old, his uncle, a pilot who frequently stopped in Tokyo, bought him a cheap Japanese-made knock-off of a high-end German camera.

As a teenager, Savage visited family friends on their ranch in California, where they rented land to Hollywood filmmakers. He spent a summer photographing the Western TV shows shot there.

Since Savage retired 14 years ago, his life-time hobby became a full-time passion.

“It gives me an excuse to go to neat places,” Savage said.

Savage, who lives in Saginaw, near Fort Worth, said he spends much of his time photographing rodeos.

Soon, he plans to return to Zambia. The country has a special place in his heart because it’s off the beaten path.

“It’s all up-close-and-personal because the camps are very small,” Savage said. “It’s a very nice experience. They treat you very, very well.”

Savage won $125 for entering the best of show photo. First-place winners in each category won $75; second place, $50; and third place, $25. In the student division, first place won $30; second place, $20; and third place, $10. All winners also received a rosette.

The Victoria Photography Club’s 2019 Contest winners are:

Best of Show

Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Big Eyes”

Animals

FIRST PLACE

Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Cheetah and Cubs”

SECOND PLACE

Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Grizzly Out of Water”

THIRD PLACE

Fain Zimmerman, Victoria, “Antelope Squirrel Lunch”

HONORABLE MENTION

Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Croc Grabbing Wildebeest”

Birds

FIRST PLACE

Marsha Gibson, Cuero, “Egret with Minnow”

SECOND PLACE

Ted Goris, Victoria, “Heart of the Matter”

THIRD PLACE

Jim Payne, Victoria, “Keeping Watch in the Rain”

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Fain Zimmerman, Victoria, “Black-throated Hummer”
  • Fain Zimmerman, Victoria, “Pyrrhuloxia Pair”
  • Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Moorhen Fight”
  • Linda Swickheimer, Victoria, “Thrasher Dance”
  • Ted Goris, Victoria, “Whoop!”
  • Ted Goris, Victoria, “Nice Catch”
  • Dee Darius Sams, Georgetown, “Red-Tail Hawk”
  • Frank Klein, Yorktown, “Wood Stork Stretching”
  • Frank Klein, Yorktown, “Two Vultures”

Buildings/Structures

FIRST PLACE

Richard Korczynski, Victoria, “Crystal Mill”

SECOND PLACE

Marsha Gibson, Cuero, “Arthur Ravenel Bridge”

THIRD PLACE

Ingrid Kabela, Victoria, “Secret Door”

HONORABLE MENTION

Marsha Gibson, Cuero, “Old Sheldon Church”

Closeup/Macro

FIRST PLACE

Dianna Bartosh, Cuero, “Black Swallowtail Caterpillar”

SECOND PLACE

Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Jumping Spider on Cactus Bud”

THIRD PLACE

Jim Payne, Victoria, “Dragon Fly”

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Fain Zimmerman, Victoria, “Thirsty Wasp”
  • Marsha Gibson, Cuero, “Rusty Joe and Friend”

Creative

FIRST PLACE

Tom Corbin, Corpus Christi, “Hosed”

SECOND PLACE

Marsha Gibson, Cuero, “Sunday Sailing”

THIRD PLACE

Mary Gail Moody, Victoria, “Night Garden”

HONORABLE MENTION

Glenn Robertson, Cuero, “Blood Moon Rising”

Flowers/Plants

FIRST PLACE

Frank Klein, Yorktown, “Texas Thistle”

SECOND PLACE

Marsha Gibson, Cuero,“Red Yucca”

THIRD PLACE

Frank Klein, Yorktown, “Claret Cup Cactus No. 1”

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Marsha Gibson, Cuero, “Southern Magnolia”
  • Ted Goris, Victoria, “Hibiscus”
  • Dee Darius Sams, Georgetown, “Esperanza Flowers”
  • Jim Feig, Victoria, “Day Lilies”

Landscape

FIRST PLACE

Fred Trimeyer, Corpus Christi, “Utah Nights”

SECOND PLACE

Carolyn Morehead, Yorktown, “View from John Ford’s Point”

THIRD PLACE

Jim Payne, Victoria, “Caddo Lake Sunrise”

HONORABLE MENTION

Dee Darius Sams, Georgetown, “Totems at Sunrise”

Miscellaneous

FIRST PLACE

Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Straining to Hold On”

SECOND PLACE

Carolyn Morehead, Yorktown, “Ranch Team Work”

THIRD PLACE

Dave Van Leeuwen, Victoria, “481 at Rockwood Cut”

HONORABLE MENTION

Carolyn Morehead, Yorktown, “Close Encounter”

People/Portraits

FIRST PLACE

Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Big Eyes”

SECOND PLACE

Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Tanzanian Orphan”

THIRD PLACE

Dee Darius Sams, Georgetown, “Old Man of Ecuador”

HONORABLE MENTION

Carolyn Morehead, Yorktown, “Dow”

Students

FIRST PLACE

Morgan Hempel, Inez, “Levi”

SECOND PLACE

Falyn Hempel, Inez, ”Old West”

THIRD PLACE

Bry Kurth, Victoria, Papa’s Chair”

HONORABLE MENTION

Bry Kurth, Victoria, “Purple Lilies”

Special Awards

Richard of Korczynski Photo Lab & Studio also selected three photographs for special prizes. The winners are:

First Korczynski Award

Fred Trimeyer, Corpus Christi, “Utah Nights,” 16x20 stretched canvas print

Second Korczynski Award

Tom Corbin, Corpus Christi, “Hosed,” 16x20 watercolor print

Third Korczynski Award

Marsha Gibson, Cuero, “Egret with Minnow,” 16x20 mounted print

Morgan is the business reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or @mcohanlon.

Morgan covers business for the Victoria Advocate. She was born and raised in Austin, Texas and received her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin.

