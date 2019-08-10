On a safari in Zambia, Tom Savage saw a young girl looking at his group.
He did what any photographer would do – he photographed her. That photo, titled “Big Eyes” won Best of Show in this year’s Victoria Photography Club photo contest.
Savage was on his fourth trip to the African country. The girl lived in a local village that the safari helps support.
“We were sitting there and they were doing their dance, and she kept looking over at us,” he said.
He also won first place in two other categories: Animals and Miscellaneous. The contest had 289 entries.
Savage has previously won Best of Show honors. Several years ago, he also served as a guest judge for the annual competition.
Photography has been a lifelong passion for Savage. When he was 13 years old, his uncle, a pilot who frequently stopped in Tokyo, bought him a cheap Japanese-made knock-off of a high-end German camera.
As a teenager, Savage visited family friends on their ranch in California, where they rented land to Hollywood filmmakers. He spent a summer photographing the Western TV shows shot there.
Since Savage retired 14 years ago, his life-time hobby became a full-time passion.
“It gives me an excuse to go to neat places,” Savage said.
Savage, who lives in Saginaw, near Fort Worth, said he spends much of his time photographing rodeos.
Soon, he plans to return to Zambia. The country has a special place in his heart because it’s off the beaten path.
“It’s all up-close-and-personal because the camps are very small,” Savage said. “It’s a very nice experience. They treat you very, very well.”
Savage won $125 for entering the best of show photo. First-place winners in each category won $75; second place, $50; and third place, $25. In the student division, first place won $30; second place, $20; and third place, $10. All winners also received a rosette.
The Victoria Photography Club’s 2019 Contest winners are:
Best of Show
Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Big Eyes”
Animals
FIRST PLACE
Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Cheetah and Cubs”
SECOND PLACE
Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Grizzly Out of Water”
THIRD PLACE
Fain Zimmerman, Victoria, “Antelope Squirrel Lunch”
HONORABLE MENTION
Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Croc Grabbing Wildebeest”
Birds
FIRST PLACE
Marsha Gibson, Cuero, “Egret with Minnow”
SECOND PLACE
Ted Goris, Victoria, “Heart of the Matter”
THIRD PLACE
Jim Payne, Victoria, “Keeping Watch in the Rain”
HONORABLE MENTION
- Fain Zimmerman, Victoria, “Black-throated Hummer”
- Fain Zimmerman, Victoria, “Pyrrhuloxia Pair”
- Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Moorhen Fight”
- Linda Swickheimer, Victoria, “Thrasher Dance”
- Ted Goris, Victoria, “Whoop!”
- Ted Goris, Victoria, “Nice Catch”
- Dee Darius Sams, Georgetown, “Red-Tail Hawk”
- Frank Klein, Yorktown, “Wood Stork Stretching”
- Frank Klein, Yorktown, “Two Vultures”
Buildings/Structures
FIRST PLACE
Richard Korczynski, Victoria, “Crystal Mill”
SECOND PLACE
Marsha Gibson, Cuero, “Arthur Ravenel Bridge”
THIRD PLACE
Ingrid Kabela, Victoria, “Secret Door”
HONORABLE MENTION
Marsha Gibson, Cuero, “Old Sheldon Church”
Closeup/Macro
FIRST PLACE
Dianna Bartosh, Cuero, “Black Swallowtail Caterpillar”
SECOND PLACE
Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Jumping Spider on Cactus Bud”
THIRD PLACE
Jim Payne, Victoria, “Dragon Fly”
HONORABLE MENTION
- Fain Zimmerman, Victoria, “Thirsty Wasp”
- Marsha Gibson, Cuero, “Rusty Joe and Friend”
Creative
FIRST PLACE
Tom Corbin, Corpus Christi, “Hosed”
SECOND PLACE
Marsha Gibson, Cuero, “Sunday Sailing”
THIRD PLACE
Mary Gail Moody, Victoria, “Night Garden”
HONORABLE MENTION
Glenn Robertson, Cuero, “Blood Moon Rising”
Flowers/Plants
FIRST PLACE
Frank Klein, Yorktown, “Texas Thistle”
SECOND PLACE
Marsha Gibson, Cuero,“Red Yucca”
THIRD PLACE
Frank Klein, Yorktown, “Claret Cup Cactus No. 1”
HONORABLE MENTION
- Marsha Gibson, Cuero, “Southern Magnolia”
- Ted Goris, Victoria, “Hibiscus”
- Dee Darius Sams, Georgetown, “Esperanza Flowers”
- Jim Feig, Victoria, “Day Lilies”
Landscape
FIRST PLACE
Fred Trimeyer, Corpus Christi, “Utah Nights”
SECOND PLACE
Carolyn Morehead, Yorktown, “View from John Ford’s Point”
THIRD PLACE
Jim Payne, Victoria, “Caddo Lake Sunrise”
HONORABLE MENTION
Dee Darius Sams, Georgetown, “Totems at Sunrise”
Miscellaneous
FIRST PLACE
Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Straining to Hold On”
SECOND PLACE
Carolyn Morehead, Yorktown, “Ranch Team Work”
THIRD PLACE
Dave Van Leeuwen, Victoria, “481 at Rockwood Cut”
HONORABLE MENTION
Carolyn Morehead, Yorktown, “Close Encounter”
People/Portraits
FIRST PLACE
Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Big Eyes”
SECOND PLACE
Tom Savage, Saginaw, “Tanzanian Orphan”
THIRD PLACE
Dee Darius Sams, Georgetown, “Old Man of Ecuador”
HONORABLE MENTION
Carolyn Morehead, Yorktown, “Dow”
Students
FIRST PLACE
Morgan Hempel, Inez, “Levi”
SECOND PLACE
Falyn Hempel, Inez, ”Old West”
THIRD PLACE
Bry Kurth, Victoria, Papa’s Chair”
HONORABLE MENTION
Bry Kurth, Victoria, “Purple Lilies”
Special Awards
Richard of Korczynski Photo Lab & Studio also selected three photographs for special prizes. The winners are:
First Korczynski Award
Fred Trimeyer, Corpus Christi, “Utah Nights,” 16x20 stretched canvas print
Second Korczynski Award
Tom Corbin, Corpus Christi, “Hosed,” 16x20 watercolor print
Third Korczynski Award
Marsha Gibson, Cuero, “Egret with Minnow,” 16x20 mounted print
