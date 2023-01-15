Monday
Learning Lab
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Learning Lab
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Tuesday
OSHA Compliance: Workplace Safety, Resources, and COVID-19 Updates
- UHV Small Business Development Center, Victoria
- 9-11 a.m.
- Free
- OSHA 101.
Victoria County Go Texan
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Build Your Business with Go Texan
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
Is Small Business Ownership a Good Fit for You
- UHV Small Business Development Center, Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Explore readiness to start a business
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Texas A&M AgriLife will be starting a new health series in January! Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday through March 1.
Jeff Canada
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
Thursday
Yarn Craft Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
InbeTWEENer’s Nerf Battle
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- InbeTWEENer’s Nerf Battle
Charity Concert Series: Gene Watson (regular series)
- Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-9 p.m.
- $50
Chad Boyd Music
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 8 p.m.- midnight Jan. 2
Friday
Brian Arnold: Victoria
- Fellowship Bible Church
- 3401 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Kate Watson: Shooter's Bar
- Shooters Bar
- 4705 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 10 p.m.- 2 a.m. Jan. 21
Saturday
Victoria Farmers' Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Lance and Lea
- Coastal Bend College
- 3800 Charco Road, Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
Austin Gilliam: J Welch Farms
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Max Stalling
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Jarrod Birmingham: Blase's Hall
- Blases Hall
- 4228 U.S. 90-A W., Hallettsville
- 8 p.m.- midnight Jan. 22
On Going
”The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.