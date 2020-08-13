Friday
Travis & Jesse: The Road So Far
- August 13-16
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- Noon-5 p.m.
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art presents an exhibition by Houston artist Jesse Lott and Louisiana artist Travis Whitfield.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Highway 87 Trade Days Market
- Son Valley Ranch
- 8793 U.S. 87
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Highway 87 Trade Days Market is held on the 3rd Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Son Valley Ranch located at 8793 US Highway 87 N. in Victoria.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall Food Court
- 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 9:30-10 a.m., third Saturday
- Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them.
- Contact Laurie McVay at 361-579-7818 or Gary Moses at 361-573-2853.
Tuesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual Story Time for all of our friends at home.
DeWitt County Shutterbugs Photography Club
- Cuero Public Library
- 207 E. Main St., Cuero
- 7-9 p.m.
- Meets at the Cuero Public Library at 7 p.m.
