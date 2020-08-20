Saturday
Volunteer Day at the Food Bank
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- 3809 E. Rio Grande St.
- 8 a.m.-noon
- The Food Bank is open two Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon for volunteer day. Groups, individuals, adults and children are all welcome to volunteer.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Downtown Cuero Farmer’s Market
- Cuero Market Pavilion
- 201 E. Main St., Cuero
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- The Downtown Cuero Farmer’s Market Days will take place under the Market Pavilion from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month from March -October.
Our Lady of Sorrow’s Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament
- Riverside Golf Course
- 8 a.m.
- For registration information, contact Carmen Garza at 361-571-0892.
Sunday
Benefit BBQ for Stephen Alvarado
- Catholic War Veterans
- 1007 S. Main St.
- 11 a.m. till sold out
- Brisket and all the trimmings. $9 per plate, drive-thru only. Proceeds to help defray medical expenses. To make donations, call Stephen at 361-655-2045.
Tuesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual Story Time for all of our friends at home.
WEDNEsday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual Story Time for all of our friends at home.
