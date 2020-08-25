Wednesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual Story Time for all of our friends at home.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Seadrift: Community worship service
- Seadrift Bayfront Pavilion
- 702 Bay Ave., Seadrift
- 5-8 p.m.
- Churches in the Seadrift area will be holding a community worship service and meal on the last Saturday of each month through October, at the Bayfront Pavilion.
