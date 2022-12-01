Thursday

Pre-K Power Story Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Annual Marketing Planning for the Small Business Owner

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Get your marketing planning started!

Pre-K Power Story Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Pre-K Power Story Time

Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Holiday Artisans Market

  • Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Shop unique, hand-crafted products created by regional artisans and makers at the Museum of the Coastal Bend’s 15th annual Holiday Artisans Market on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 12-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Jingle Mingle hosted by Women Growing Together Express Network

  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
  • 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Jingle Mingle — Holiday Shopping Thursday, December 1st, 2022 Columbus Hall 3610 N. Ben Wilson 5:30p.m. -8:30p.m.

Friday

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 12-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Grinchmas Party and Ugly Sweater Contest

  • 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
  • 6-8 p.m.
  • The Grinch will be the Judge for the Ugly Sweater Contest. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd. Door prizes, basket drawing, catered meal

Saturday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Twice a week local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Regal Jewelers 25th Anniversary Sip & Shop

  • 7800 N. Navarro St., 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 12-3 p.m.
  • Cheers to 25 Years! Here at Regal Jewelers, we are celebrating our 25th anniversary. Join the celebration by visiting our store from 12-3 PM.

The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 12-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas
  • .

Sunday

Our Lady of Lourdes BBQ Pork Steak Dinner

  • Our Lady-Lourdes German Catholic Church, 105 N. Williams St., Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • A BBQ pork steak dinner benefiting Our Lady of Lourdes Church

”The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 12-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Victoria College Student Recital

  • Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 3-5 p.m.
  • Victoria College’s Music Department will showcase its students in an end-of-semester recital on Sunday, December 4 from 3 — 5 p.m. at VC’s Johnson Symposium.

Tree of Angels

  • Bauer Community Center, 2300 Texas 35, Port Lavaca
  • 4-6 p.m.
  • 19th Annual Tree of Angels Ceremony for families and friends that have lost a loved one to a violent crime. You are invited to bring an angel ornament to place on the tree in memory of a lost one.

Monday

A Christmas Festival

  • Victoria W. High School, 307 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria
  • 7-9 p.m.
  • Victoria College and Crossroads Strings will host A Christmas Festival from 7 — 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5 at Victoria East High School Auditorium.

Tuesday

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Setting Yourself UP for Success

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Tackle the top financial concerns

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs

  • Victoria County
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Create a collaborative environment

Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series — Maintain No Gain

  • 302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Maintain No Gain is a 6-week program presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.
  • Toddler Time — Story Time

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Toddler Time — Story Time

”The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 12-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

December 1

  • Apperceptions
  • Palacios, 488 Stovall Drive
  • 6 a.m.- Dec. 2, 5:59 a.m.

December 1

  • Bubba Westly
  • Shiner Palace Saloon, 701 Ave. E., Shiner
  • 6:30-10:30 p.m.

December 2

  • Nathan Evans Fox
  • Weaver House Concert, Victoria
  • 6:30-10:30 p.m.

December 2

  • Tanner Usrey: Gonzales Winterfest 2022
  • Gonzales Winterfest, 820 Joseph St., Gonzales
  • 7-11 p.m.

December 2

  • Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Karaoke Fridays @ Yarbaritas!
  • Yarbaritas Sip & Swing, 1329 Broadway St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

December 2

  • Kevin Fowler w/ Joey Greer
  • Schroeder Hall, 12516 FM622, Goliad
  • 7-11 p.m.

December 2

  • Kevin Fowler
  • Schroeder Hall, 12516 FM622, Goliad
  • 7-11 p.m.

December 3

  • The Christmas Tree Huggers: Rockport Tropical Christmas Festival 2022
  • Festival Grounds at Rockport Harbor, 1500 E. Laurel St., Rockport
  • 3:30-7:30 p.m.

December 3

  • Tanna Nikole
  • 5D Steakhouse & Lounge, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

December 3

  • Ruben P Acoustic
  • Horsin Around Bar & Grill, 893 US-183 Highway, Cuero
  • 8 p.m.- Dec. 4, 12 a.m.

December 3

  • Jarrod Birmingham
  • Private, Cuero
  • 8 p.m.- Dec. 4, 12 a.m.

December 3

  • Max Flinn
  • Schroeder Hall, 12516 FM622, Goliad
  • 9 p.m.- Dec. 4, 1 a.m.

December 3

  • Bryan Martin
  • Schroeder Hall, 12516 FM622, Goliad
  • 10 p.m.- Dec. 4, 2 a.m.

December 6

  • Wild Tots
  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free