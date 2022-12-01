Thursday
Pre-K Power Story Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Annual Marketing Planning for the Small Business Owner
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Get your marketing planning started!
Pre-K Power Story Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
- Pre-K Power Story Time
Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Holiday Artisans Market
- Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Shop unique, hand-crafted products created by regional artisans and makers at the Museum of the Coastal Bend’s 15th annual Holiday Artisans Market on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Jingle Mingle hosted by Women Growing Together Express Network
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
- 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Jingle Mingle — Holiday Shopping Thursday, December 1st, 2022 Columbus Hall 3610 N. Ben Wilson 5:30p.m. -8:30p.m.
Friday
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Grinchmas Party and Ugly Sweater Contest
- 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 6-8 p.m.
- The Grinch will be the Judge for the Ugly Sweater Contest. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd. Door prizes, basket drawing, catered meal
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Twice a week local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Regal Jewelers 25th Anniversary Sip & Shop
- 7800 N. Navarro St., 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 12-3 p.m.
- Cheers to 25 Years! Here at Regal Jewelers, we are celebrating our 25th anniversary. Join the celebration by visiting our store from 12-3 PM.
The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas
- .
Sunday
Our Lady of Lourdes BBQ Pork Steak Dinner
- Our Lady-Lourdes German Catholic Church, 105 N. Williams St., Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- A BBQ pork steak dinner benefiting Our Lady of Lourdes Church
”The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Victoria College Student Recital
- Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 3-5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Music Department will showcase its students in an end-of-semester recital on Sunday, December 4 from 3 — 5 p.m. at VC’s Johnson Symposium.
Tree of Angels
- Bauer Community Center, 2300 Texas 35, Port Lavaca
- 4-6 p.m.
- 19th Annual Tree of Angels Ceremony for families and friends that have lost a loved one to a violent crime. You are invited to bring an angel ornament to place on the tree in memory of a lost one.
Monday
A Christmas Festival
- Victoria W. High School, 307 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria
- 7-9 p.m.
- Victoria College and Crossroads Strings will host A Christmas Festival from 7 — 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5 at Victoria East High School Auditorium.
Tuesday
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Setting Yourself UP for Success
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Tackle the top financial concerns
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs
- Victoria County
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Create a collaborative environment
Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series — Maintain No Gain
- 302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Maintain No Gain is a 6-week program presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- Toddler Time — Story Time
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
- Toddler Time — Story Time
”The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
December 1
- Apperceptions
- Palacios, 488 Stovall Drive
- 6 a.m.- Dec. 2, 5:59 a.m.
December 1
- Bubba Westly
- Shiner Palace Saloon, 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 6:30-10:30 p.m.
December 2
- Nathan Evans Fox
- Weaver House Concert, Victoria
- 6:30-10:30 p.m.
December 2
- Tanner Usrey: Gonzales Winterfest 2022
- Gonzales Winterfest, 820 Joseph St., Gonzales
- 7-11 p.m.
December 2
- Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Karaoke Fridays @ Yarbaritas!
- Yarbaritas Sip & Swing, 1329 Broadway St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
December 2
- Kevin Fowler w/ Joey Greer
- Schroeder Hall, 12516 FM622, Goliad
- 7-11 p.m.
December 2
- Kevin Fowler
- Schroeder Hall, 12516 FM622, Goliad
- 7-11 p.m.
December 3
- The Christmas Tree Huggers: Rockport Tropical Christmas Festival 2022
- Festival Grounds at Rockport Harbor, 1500 E. Laurel St., Rockport
- 3:30-7:30 p.m.
December 3
- Tanna Nikole
- 5D Steakhouse & Lounge, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
December 3
- Ruben P Acoustic
- Horsin Around Bar & Grill, 893 US-183 Highway, Cuero
- 8 p.m.- Dec. 4, 12 a.m.
December 3
- Jarrod Birmingham
- Private, Cuero
- 8 p.m.- Dec. 4, 12 a.m.
December 3
- Max Flinn
- Schroeder Hall, 12516 FM622, Goliad
- 9 p.m.- Dec. 4, 1 a.m.
December 3
- Bryan Martin
- Schroeder Hall, 12516 FM622, Goliad
- 10 p.m.- Dec. 4, 2 a.m.
December 6
- Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free