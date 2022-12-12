MONDAY
Designing Christmas Ornaments with Pyrography
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Free
- This December we are designing ornaments using the art technique called Pyrography!
TUESDAY
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- Baby Time
Start a Business
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11:30 a.m.
- Free
- Let’s turn the dream of owning your own business into reality.
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustees
- ,6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- 12-1 p.m.
- This meeting is being held virtually and in person. If you would like the meeting link, please email me at email provided.
Lego Lab
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
DeTar Healthcare System- Networking & Recruiting Event
- El Paso Tacos & Tequila
- 212 S. Main St., Victoria
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- DeTar is hosting a Networking & Recruiting Event for clinical professionals interested in discussing career opportunities on 12/13 at El Paso Tacos & Tequila from 5-7:30 pm
December 13
- Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series — Maintain No Gain
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Maintain No Gain is a 6-week program presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
Blue Water Highway: Grand Ol’ Christmas Show
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Designing Christmas Ornaments with Pyrography
- 302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Free
- This December we are designing ornaments using the art technique called Pyrography!
Zoo Squad
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-noon
- $20
THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Pre-K Power Story Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Yarn Craft Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
InbeTWEENers Silent Library Game Night
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Senior Morning Social Hour Primary tabs
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our Senior Social Hour for some fun card games, board games, and socializing!
Trail of Trees- Booth Friday 12/16
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6-9 p.m.
- Free
Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar
- La Linea Wine Bar
- 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
Aaron Watson
- Schroeder Hall
- 12516 FM622, Goliad
- 7-11 p.m.
Bri Bagwell w/ Aaron Watson
- Schroeder Hall
- 12516 FM622, Goliad
- 8 p.m.- Dec. 17, 12 a.m.
December 16
Daniel Holmes
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 9 p.m.- Dec. 17, 1 a.m.
Casey Donahew
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 9 p.m.- Dec. 17, 1 a.m.
SATURDAY
Christmas at the Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- All your farmers’ market favorites — produce, meats, homemade foods — plus homemade gifts and stocking stuffers made by local artisans and a photo booth with Santa!
Chess Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 12-2 p.m.
- The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library!
Catholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 PRE-CHRISTMAS DANCE
- Catholic War Veterans
- 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
- 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.
- $12
- Catholic War Veterans ST John’s post 1269, Victoria, TX will host a Holiday Pre-Christmas Dance from 8pm to 12am on Saturday, Dec. 17th at CWV Hall.
Trail of Trees- Booth Saturday 12/17
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6-9 p.m.
- Free
December 17
Jarrod Birmingham’s Family Christmas Show
- Schroeder Hall
- 12516 FM622, Goliad
- 7-11 p.m.
December 17
JON CAR Band!
- Sugar Shack (The)
- 106 N. Fulton Beach Road, Rockport
- 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
sunday
- Trail of Trees- Booth Sunday 12/18
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6-9 p.m.
- Free
ON GOING
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.