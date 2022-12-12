MONDAY

Designing Christmas Ornaments with Pyrography

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Free
  • This December we are designing ornaments using the art technique called Pyrography!

TUESDAY

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.
  • Baby Time

Start a Business

  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 10-11:30 a.m.
  • Free
  • Let’s turn the dream of owning your own business into reality.

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustees

  • ,6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
  • 12-1 p.m.
  • This meeting is being held virtually and in person. If you would like the meeting link, please email me at email provided.

Lego Lab

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.

DeTar Healthcare System- Networking & Recruiting Event

  • El Paso Tacos & Tequila
  • 212 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 5-7:30 p.m.
  • DeTar is hosting a Networking & Recruiting Event for clinical professionals interested in discussing career opportunities on 12/13 at El Paso Tacos & Tequila from 5-7:30 pm

December 13

  • Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series — Maintain No Gain
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Maintain No Gain is a 6-week program presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

Blue Water Highway: Grand Ol’ Christmas Show

  • Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Designing Christmas Ornaments with Pyrography

  • 302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Free
  • This December we are designing ornaments using the art technique called Pyrography!

Zoo Squad

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.-noon
  • $20

THURSDAY

Pre-K Power Story Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Pre-K Power Story Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Yarn Craft Club

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

InbeTWEENers Silent Library Game Night

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Senior Morning Social Hour Primary tabs

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our Senior Social Hour for some fun card games, board games, and socializing!

Trail of Trees- Booth Friday 12/16

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 6-9 p.m.
  • Free

Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar

  • La Linea Wine Bar
  • 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
  • 7-11 p.m.

Aaron Watson

  • Schroeder Hall
  • 12516 FM622, Goliad
  • 7-11 p.m.

Bri Bagwell w/ Aaron Watson

  • Schroeder Hall
  • 12516 FM622, Goliad
  • 8 p.m.- Dec. 17, 12 a.m.

December 16

Daniel Holmes

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 9 p.m.- Dec. 17, 1 a.m.

Casey Donahew

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 9 p.m.- Dec. 17, 1 a.m.

SATURDAY

Christmas at the Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • All your farmers’ market favorites — produce, meats, homemade foods — plus homemade gifts and stocking stuffers made by local artisans and a photo booth with Santa!

Chess Club

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 12-2 p.m.
  • The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library!

Catholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 PRE-CHRISTMAS DANCE

  • Catholic War Veterans
  • 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.
  • $12
  • Catholic War Veterans ST John’s post 1269, Victoria, TX will host a Holiday Pre-Christmas Dance from 8pm to 12am on Saturday, Dec. 17th at CWV Hall.

Trail of Trees- Booth Saturday 12/17

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 6-9 p.m.
  • Free

December 17

Jarrod Birmingham’s Family Christmas Show

  • Schroeder Hall
  • 12516 FM622, Goliad
  • 7-11 p.m.

December 17

JON CAR Band!

  • Sugar Shack (The)
  • 106 N. Fulton Beach Road, Rockport
  • 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.

sunday

  • Trail of Trees- Booth Sunday 12/18
  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 6-9 p.m.
  • Free

ON GOING

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 12-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.