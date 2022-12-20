TUESDAYFamily Story Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:15-10 a.m.

Learning Lab: SHTEAM Bus

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Learning Lab

Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series — Maintain No Gain

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Maintain No Gain is a 6-week program presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.

Winter Camp Week 1

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

Making Spirits Bright

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 6-9 p.m.
  • Free

WEDNESDAYSOS with Veterans

  • Veterans of Foreign Wars
  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Join our veterans for SOS (creamed beef on toast) served with scrambled eggs every third Wednesday of the month, 8:30-10 a.m. at VFW Hall, 2001 Lova Drive. Contact Rodger Macias, 361-894-4159.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Winter Camp Week 1

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Winter Camp Week 1

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Gary Kyle

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 9:30 p.m.- Dec. 23, 1:30 a.m.

Stoney LaRue: Greek Brothers Oyster Bar and Saloon

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 9:30 p.m.- Dec. 23, 1:30 a.m.

FRIDAYThe Joe Bob’s Bar and Grill Band at Aero Crafters

  • Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8-11 p.m.
  • Expect a smooth flight of sangin’ and twangin’ in the beer garden!

Winter Camp Week 1

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Austin Gilliam: J Welch Farms

  • J Welch Farms
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 6:30-10:30 p.m.

December 26

  • Winter Camp Week 2- Monday
  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

ON GOING“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 12-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.