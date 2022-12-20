TUESDAYFamily Story Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:15-10 a.m.
Learning Lab: SHTEAM Bus
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Learning Lab
Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series — Maintain No Gain
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Maintain No Gain is a 6-week program presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.
Winter Camp Week 1
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
Making Spirits Bright
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6-9 p.m.
- Free
WEDNESDAYSOS with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Join our veterans for SOS (creamed beef on toast) served with scrambled eggs every third Wednesday of the month, 8:30-10 a.m. at VFW Hall, 2001 Lova Drive. Contact Rodger Macias, 361-894-4159.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Winter Camp Week 1
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Gary Kyle
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 9:30 p.m.- Dec. 23, 1:30 a.m.
Stoney LaRue: Greek Brothers Oyster Bar and Saloon
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 9:30 p.m.- Dec. 23, 1:30 a.m.
FRIDAYThe Joe Bob’s Bar and Grill Band at Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11 p.m.
- Expect a smooth flight of sangin’ and twangin’ in the beer garden!
Austin Gilliam: J Welch Farms
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 6:30-10:30 p.m.
December 26
- Winter Camp Week 2- Monday
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
ON GOING“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.