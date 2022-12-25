December 27

Family Story Time

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:15-10 a.m.

December 28

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:15-10 a.m.

December 28

"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

December 29

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:15-10 a.m.

December 29

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

December 29

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

1:30-2:30 p.m.

December 30

Flying Lessons - Local - Christmas Gift

Calhoun County-Port Lavaca Airport, 4876 Farm-to-Market Road 3084, Port Lavaca

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Let Gateway Flight Center help with the perfect gift for that special someone - discovery flight or scenic flight (can include up to 3 people for scenic flight) Port Lavaca area / 30 Minutes

December 30

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

December 31

Retro NYE Dinner & Party at Aero Crafters!

Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

6-11 p.m.

Ring in the New Year on a retro runway at Aero Crafters. We're taking a flight back to Groovy times somewhere between the 60s & 70s with peace, love and live music.

December 31

Catholic War Veterans St John's Post 1269 New Years Eve Dance

Catholic War Veterans, 1007 S. Main St., Victoria

9 p.m.- 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

$15

Catholic War Veterans St. John's Post 1269, Victoria will host a Holiday New Year's Eve Dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at CWV Hall.

December 26

Winter Camp Week 2- Monday

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

December 27

Winter Camp Week 2- Tuesday

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

December 27

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

December 28

Winter Camp Week 2- Wednesday

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

December 28

Hayden Baker Music

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

7-11 p.m.

December 29

Winter Camp Week 2-Thursday

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

December 30

Winter Camp Week 2- Friday

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

December 31

The Broken Spokes

Outrigger Event Center, 515 Commerce St., Palacios

7:30-11:30 p.m.

December 31

Giovannie and The Hired Guns

Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

9 p.m.- 1 a.m. Jan. 1.