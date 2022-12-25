December 27
Family Story Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:15-10 a.m.
December 28
Family Story Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:15-10 a.m.
December 28
"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.
On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
December 29
Family Story Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:15-10 a.m.
December 29
December 29
InbeTWEENers Art Night
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
1:30-2:30 p.m.
December 30
Flying Lessons - Local - Christmas Gift
Calhoun County-Port Lavaca Airport, 4876 Farm-to-Market Road 3084, Port Lavaca
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Let Gateway Flight Center help with the perfect gift for that special someone - discovery flight or scenic flight (can include up to 3 people for scenic flight) Port Lavaca area / 30 Minutes
December 30
December 31
Retro NYE Dinner & Party at Aero Crafters!
Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
6-11 p.m.
Ring in the New Year on a retro runway at Aero Crafters. We're taking a flight back to Groovy times somewhere between the 60s & 70s with peace, love and live music.
December 31
Catholic War Veterans St John's Post 1269 New Years Eve Dance
Catholic War Veterans, 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
9 p.m.- 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
$15
Catholic War Veterans St. John's Post 1269, Victoria will host a Holiday New Year's Eve Dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at CWV Hall.
December 26
Winter Camp Week 2- Monday
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
December 27
Winter Camp Week 2- Tuesday
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
December 27
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
December 28
Winter Camp Week 2- Wednesday
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
December 28
Hayden Baker Music
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
7-11 p.m.
December 29
Winter Camp Week 2-Thursday
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
December 30
Winter Camp Week 2- Friday
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
December 31
The Broken Spokes
Outrigger Event Center, 515 Commerce St., Palacios
7:30-11:30 p.m.
December 31
Giovannie and The Hired Guns
Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
9 p.m.- 1 a.m. Jan. 1.