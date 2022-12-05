TUESDAY
Setting Yourself UP for Success
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Tackle the top financial concerns
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs
- Victoria County
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Create a collaborative environment
Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series — Maintain No Gain
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Maintain No Gain is a 6-week program presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Pre-K Power Story Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Pre-K Power Story Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Yarn Craft Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
VPL Jams — Alexx Esquivel
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7-8 p.m.
- VPL Jams is a monthly music series that highlights the local musical talents in the Crossroads area.
THURSDAY
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ Beneath The Oaks
- Beneath the Oaks
- 1796 TX-71, Midfield
- 6-10 p.m.
FRIDAY
Trail of Trees- Booth Friday 12/09
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6-9 p.m.
- Free
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Karaoke Fridays @ Yarbaritas!!!
- Yarbaritas Sip & Swing
- 1329 Broadway St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ The Bomb Diggity
- The Bomb Diggity
- 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
Braxton Keith
- Schroeder Hall
- 12516 FM622, Goliad
- 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.
SATURDAY
Cuero Community Breakfast
- First Presbyterian Church
- 302 N. McLeod St., Cuero
- 8-10 a.m.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Gingerbread House Workshop
- Victoria Community Center
- 2905 E. N. St., Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Hermann Sons Life Christmas social
- DaCosta Hall
- 15736 Farm to Market Road 1686, Victoria
- 5-11 p.m.
- Free
- Dinner, dance, Santa for the kids, silent auction.
2022 Breakfast with Santa
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 8-10 a.m.
- Free
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop- Nature Design
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 12-1:30 p.m.
- $20
Brad Jenschke: Live @ Spoetzl Brewery
- Spoetzl Brewery
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 1-5 p.m.
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Christmas in the District--FROZEN and Elvis!
- Rowdy Maui
- 312 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 4-8 p.m.
Trail of Trees- Booth Saturday 12/10
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6-9 p.m.
- Free
David Adam Byrnes
- Moonshine Drinkery
- 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 9 p.m.- Dec. 11, 1 a.m.
SUNDAY
An Ecumenical Service of Lessons and Carols
- Our Lady of Victory Cathedral
- 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria
- 3-5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Choir, Choraliers and Victoria Civic Chorus will present a Holiday Choral Concert on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 — 5 p.m. in Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: PRIVATE EVENT
- PRIVATE EVENT, Rockport
- 6-10 p.m.
Trail of Trees- Booth Sunday 12/11
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6-9 p.m.
- Free
ongoing
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.