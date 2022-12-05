TUESDAY

Setting Yourself UP for Success

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Tackle the top financial concerns

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs

  • Victoria County
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Create a collaborative environment

Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series — Maintain No Gain

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Maintain No Gain is a 6-week program presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

WEDNESDAY

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Pre-K Power Story Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Pre-K Power Story Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Yarn Craft Club

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

VPL Jams — Alexx Esquivel

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7-8 p.m.
  • VPL Jams is a monthly music series that highlights the local musical talents in the Crossroads area.

THURSDAY

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ Beneath The Oaks

  • Beneath the Oaks
  • 1796 TX-71, Midfield
  • 6-10 p.m.

FRIDAY

Trail of Trees- Booth Friday 12/09

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 6-9 p.m.
  • Free

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Karaoke Fridays @ Yarbaritas!!!

  • Yarbaritas Sip & Swing
  • 1329 Broadway St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ The Bomb Diggity

  • The Bomb Diggity
  • 208 Railroad St., Inez
  • 7-11 p.m.

Braxton Keith

  • Schroeder Hall
  • 12516 FM622, Goliad
  • 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.

SATURDAY

Cuero Community Breakfast

  • First Presbyterian Church
  • 302 N. McLeod St., Cuero
  • 8-10 a.m.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Twice a week local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Gingerbread House Workshop

  • Victoria Community Center
  • 2905 E. N. St., Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Hermann Sons Life Christmas social

  • DaCosta Hall
  • 15736 Farm to Market Road 1686, Victoria
  • 5-11 p.m.
  • Free
  • Dinner, dance, Santa for the kids, silent auction.

2022 Breakfast with Santa

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 8-10 a.m.
  • Free

Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop- Nature Design

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 12-1:30 p.m.
  • $20

Brad Jenschke: Live @ Spoetzl Brewery

  • Spoetzl Brewery
  • 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 1-5 p.m.

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Christmas in the District--FROZEN and Elvis!

  • Rowdy Maui
  • 312 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 4-8 p.m.

Trail of Trees- Booth Saturday 12/10

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 6-9 p.m.
  • Free

David Adam Byrnes

  • Moonshine Drinkery
  • 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
  • 9 p.m.- Dec. 11, 1 a.m.

SUNDAY

An Ecumenical Service of Lessons and Carols

  • Our Lady of Victory Cathedral
  • 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria
  • 3-5 p.m.
  • Victoria College’s Choir, Choraliers and Victoria Civic Chorus will present a Holiday Choral Concert on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 — 5 p.m. in Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: PRIVATE EVENT

  • PRIVATE EVENT, Rockport
  • 6-10 p.m.

Trail of Trees- Booth Sunday 12/11

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 6-9 p.m.
  • Free

ongoing

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 12-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.