Wednesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
Crafternoon: Playful Penguins
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.,
- 4-5 p.m.
- A pick up and go craft program for kids.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
KC Bingo
- KC Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 7:30-11:59 p.m.
- $10
- Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Food and drinks available to purchase on site.
Thursday
Grand Adventures with Grandma and Grandpa
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 2-2:30 p.m.
- An online puppet show for kids.
Blue Christmas
- Christ the Victor Lutheran Church
- 202 Stanly St.
- 6-7 p.m.
- Candlelight Blue Christmas Worship Service
Thursday through Dec. 23
Christmas Nights at the Texas Zoo
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive
- 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. Dec. 17 — Dec. 23
- ‘Tis the season! Come take a stroll through the beautifully lit Texas Zoo while you sip on hot cocoa and embrace the holiday spirit. Take a family photo at one of the photo booths and visit Santa.
Friday
Outlaw Pass’s Christmas Pajama Party
- Outlaw Pass
- 78 Tate Road
- 6-9 p.m.
- Make Outlaw Pass’s Christmas Pajama Party a family tradition!
Saturday
Volunteer Day at the Food Bank
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- 3809 E. Rio Grande St.
- 8 a.m.-noon
- The Food Bank is open two Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon for volunteer day. Groups, individuals, adults and children are all welcome to volunteer.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Highway 87 Trade Days Market
- Son Valley Ranch
- 8793 U.S. Highway 87
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Highway 87 Trade Days Market is held on the 3rd Saturday of every month from 9am to 3pm at Son Valley Ranch located at 8793 US Highway 87N in Victoria.
Carver Center / Old Landmark Committee Christmas Giveaway
- Dudley Elementary School parking lot
- 3307 Callis St
- 11:30 a.m.
- For more information contact Sandra Avery 361-573-4187 or Gary Moses 361-550-5466.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall Food Court
- 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 9:30 a.m., third Saturday
- Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them.
- Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
Through Dec. 20
Paradigm Shift: Art Car Showcase
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- Art Cars return to the Museum with a selection of cars from the permanent collection.
Monday
Teen: Geocache Gift Exchange
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10 a.m.- Dec. 31, 6 p.m.
- A search and find event with a fun twist!
