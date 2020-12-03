Friday
Victoria Main Street Program Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Deleon Plaza
- 6-7 p.m.
- Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Port Lavaca Lighted Christmas Parade
- Bayfront Peninsula Park
- 501 E. Main St., Port Lavaca
- 6:30-8 p.m.
- Free
- Port Lavaca’s annual Christmas Parade
Goliad Lighted Christmas Parade
- Downtown Goliad
- 7-9 p.m.
- Goliad Lighted Christmas Parade
Through Sunday
Paradigm Shift: Art Car Showcase
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- Art Cars return to the Museum with a selection of cars from the permanent collection. This exhibit examines the creative processes, materials and themes that change a car into an “Art Car.”
Saturday
Breakfast with Santa
- Jackson County Services
- 411 N. Wells, Edna
- 9-10 a.m.
- Free
- The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is hosting a Breakfast with Santa Claus.
Cougar Jingle Bell Dash 5K and Mile Fun Run
- Nursery Elementary School
{span class=”LrzXr”}13254 Nursery Dr{/span}
- ive
- 8:30 a.m. 5K Run / 9:30 a.m. Mile Fun Run
- Sponsored by and benefiting the Nursery Elementary School PTO. For more information contact Jenni Pinson 361-550-2699 or Gary Moses 361-550-5466.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Fall Into Blings n Things Jewelry and Craft Show
- All Star Dance Academy
- 125 North Star Drive
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Indoor event and free to the public. For vendor information contact Richelle Pulido 361-676-2275.
Holiday Pasture Party
- 115 Wallace Lane, Nursery
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Follow the Christmas tree signs. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Ziggy the Clown and Santa Claus will here. We will have 40 different vendors plus Backwoods SoulFood Truck will be on site. For vendor information email brinasbling@outlook.com.
Reverse Lighted Christmas Parade
- Riverside Park
- 6-10 p.m.
- Drive-thru Reverse Lighted Christmas Parade
Lighted Boat Parade
- Intracoastal Canal in Port O’Connor
- 2649 Stella Ave., Port O’Connor
- 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
Christmas at the Berclair Mansion
- Berclair Mansion
- 25 N. Kendall St., Goliad
- 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- A Christmas lunch and shopping at the Berclair Mansion.
Monday
Victoria College Virtual Student Recital
- 4-6 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Music Department will host a virtual student recital from 4 to 6 p.m. Victoria College Music students will showcase their End-of-the-Semester recital. This free event is open to the public. To watch this live virtual concert, visit VictoriaCollege.edu
Tuesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
Teen: No Sew Blankets
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- A pick up and go craft program for Teens.
Wednesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
KC Bingo
- KC Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 7:30-11:59 p.m.
- $10
- Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Food and drinks available to purchase on site.
