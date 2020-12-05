Sunday
Paradigm Shift: Art Car Showcase
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St.
12-5 p.m.
Art Cars return to the Museum with a selection of cars from the permanent collection. This exhibit examines the creative processes, materials and themes that change a car into an “Art Car."
Christmas at the Berclair Mansion
Berclair Mansion
25 N. Kendall St., Goliad
10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
A Christmas lunch and shopping at the Berclair Mansion.
Monday
Victoria College Virtual Student Recital
4-6 p.m.
Victoria College’s Music Department will host a virtual student recital from 4 to 6 p.m. Victoria College Music students will showcase their End-of-the-Semester recital. This free event is open to the public. To watch this live virtual concert, visit VictoriaCollege.edu
Tuesday
Story Time Live!
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St.
10-10:30 a.m.
A virtual story time program for children under 5.
Teen: No Sew Blankets
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St.
4-4:30 p.m.
A pick up and go craft program for Teens.
Wednesday
Story Time Live!
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St.
10-10:30 a.m.
A virtual story time program for children under 5.
Parade of Homes at Copperfield Village
Copperfield Village
501 E. Larkspur St.
8 a.m.- Dec. 11, 5 p.m.
Call to schedule a tour of Copperfield Village during the holidays.
VFW Hamburger Night
Veterans of Foreign Wars
2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
5-8 p.m.
$5
Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
KC Bingo
KC Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Victoria
7:30-11:59 p.m.
$10
Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Food and drinks available to purchase on site.
