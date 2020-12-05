Sunday

Paradigm Shift: Art Car Showcase

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St.

12-5 p.m.

Art Cars return to the Museum with a selection of cars from the permanent collection. This exhibit examines the creative processes, materials and themes that change a car into an “Art Car."

Christmas at the Berclair Mansion

Berclair Mansion

25 N. Kendall St., Goliad

10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

A Christmas lunch and shopping at the Berclair Mansion.

Monday

Victoria College Virtual Student Recital

4-6 p.m.

Victoria College’s Music Department will host a virtual student recital from 4 to 6 p.m. Victoria College Music students will showcase their End-of-the-Semester recital. This free event is open to the public. To watch this live virtual concert, visit VictoriaCollege.edu

Tuesday

Story Time Live!

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St.

10-10:30 a.m.

A virtual story time program for children under 5.

Teen: No Sew Blankets

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St.

4-4:30 p.m.

A pick up and go craft program for Teens.

Wednesday

Story Time Live!

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St.

10-10:30 a.m.

A virtual story time program for children under 5.

Parade of Homes at Copperfield Village

Copperfield Village

501 E. Larkspur St.

8 a.m.- Dec. 11, 5 p.m.

Call to schedule a tour of Copperfield Village during the holidays.

VFW Hamburger Night

Veterans of Foreign Wars

2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall

5-8 p.m.

$5

Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.

KC Bingo

KC Hall

3610 N. Ben Wilson St.

Victoria

7:30-11:59 p.m.

$10

Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Food and drinks available to purchase on site.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.