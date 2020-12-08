Wednesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
Parade of Homes at Copperfield Village
- Copperfield Village
- 501 E. Larkspur St.
- 8 a.m.- Dec. 11, 5 p.m.
- Call to schedule a tour of Copperfield Village during the holidays.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
KC Bingo
- KC Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 7:30-11:59 p.m.
- $10
- Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Food and drinks available to purchase on site.
Thursday
Canvas Kids: Rockin’ Reindeer
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- An online painting class for kids.
A Pandemic Nutcracker
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 214 N. Main St.
- 7:30 p.m.- Dec. 13, 3 p.m.
- A Pandemic Nutcracker performance by the Victoria Ballet Theatre.
Friday
Frost Bank Cookies with Santa Drive-Thru Event
- Frost Bank
- 7602 N. Navarro St.
- 4-6 p.m.
- Santa Claus is coming to Frost Bank!
Bethlehem Village hosted by Grace Lutheran Church
- Grace Lutheran Church
- 6 p.m.- Dec. 13, 4 p.m.
- Drive-through Bethlehem Village with live nativity.
Crossroads Strings Holiday Concert
- Victoria College — Fine Arts Building Patio
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 7-8 p.m.
- Outdoor Holiday Concert hosted by Victoria College and Crossroads Strings.
Saturday
Volunteer Day at the Food Bank
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- 3809 E. Rio Grande St.
- 8 a.m.-noon
- The Food Bank is open two Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon for volunteer day. Groups, individuals, adults and children are all welcome to volunteer.
Christmas at the Farmer’s Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Local foods. Handmade gifts. Live music. Bring the kids and take a photo with Santa from 10:00 to noon.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Santa Day at the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent sponsored by Chick-fil-A
- Children’s Discovery Museum
- 1205 Sam Houston Drive
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Santa Day
Gingerbread on Main
- Deleon Plaza
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- A drive thru holiday event for children and families.
Christmas in Downtown Hometown Holiday
- 210 E. Main St., Cuero
- 1-9 p.m.
- Christmas in Downtown Hometown Holiday family event.
Virtual Holiday Choral Concert
- Victoria College
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Choir, Choraliers and Victoria Civic Chorus will present a virtual Holiday Choral Concert from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This free event is open to the public and will feature popular and favorite selections. To watch this live virtual concert, visit VictoriaCollege.edu.
Sunday
Crossroads Community Band Christmas Concert
- Victoria College — Fine Arts Building Patio
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 3-4 p.m.
- Outdoor Christmas concert featuring the Crossroads Community Band.
