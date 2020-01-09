Through Jan. 25
Weird and Wonderful Prehistoric Mammals
Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 East Red River St.
Tuesday-Saturday 10:10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pay-what-you-want
Dinosaurs weren't the only creatures living on Earth millions of years ago. Mammals were here too. Learn about these prehistoric mammals at the temporary exhibit Weird and Wonderful Prehistoric Mammals. Discover the ancient mammals' lifestyles, their curious adaptations and their interactions with early peoples through interactive activities, informative exhibits and interpretations of fossil evidence.
Contact Sue Prudhomme at museum@victoriacollege.edu or 361-582-2511.
Through May 24
'The Road So Far'
Five Points Museum, 1002 N. Moody St.
12-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; closed Jan. 1
Free
"The Road So Far" is at once recollective and visionary, featuring tightly focused selections of Houston artist Jesse Lott's and Louisiana artist Travis Whitfield's work that examine their use of various media, techniques and their relationship with their physical environment The exhibition will feature an installation by Whitfield that includes a full-size "Shotgun House" containing artifacts and photographs from northern Louisiana, where Whitfield lives and has a studio. The exhibition will also feature a new series of drawings by Lott, in addition to several works of his sculpture in wood, metal and paper. Lott's work, often referred to as Urban Frontier Art, explores many styles, including abstract and figurative, and often includes found objects and materials from the urban landscape and his neighborhood in Houston's Fifth Ward. Admission at the museum is always free.
Wednesday
Toddler Time Storytime @ VPL
Victoria Public Library Public Library
302 N Main St.
9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m.
For walkers up to age 3 with a parent or caregiver. Stories, repetitive songs, finger plays, and activities to encourage early language development and social skills. Toddler Time lasts about 30 minutes and is followed by 15 minutes of free play. Questions? Feel free to call the Info Desk at 361-485-3302.
VFW Hamburger Night
VFW Hall
2001 Lova Drive
5-7 p.m.
$5
Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.For more information call Fred Garcia, at 361-212-1242.
Cornhole & Washer League Registration
AeroCrafters
309 E Crestwood Drive
7-10 p.m.
$75
The Adult Cornhole & Washers Leagues are two separate leagues played at AeroCrafters. Games will start at 7pm on January 8th and will be played on Wednesdays. Teams wanting to sign up for both can do so, but must fill out separate registration forms. Teams MUST register prior to DECEMBER 18TH to participate. $75 per team and you're allowed up to 3 people on a team. The flyer, registration form, and rules can be found on the Athletics page on our city website. https://www.victoriatx.org/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-division/athletics
Victoria Parks and Recreation , parks@victoriatx.org, 361-485-3200
Happy Birthday Elvis
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St.
5-7 p.m.
Free
Victoria Area Music Association, in partnership with Victoria Public Library, celebrates Elvis Presley's 85th birthday. Come and join the fun with games, refreshments and a photo op! Our event is free and open to the public.
Thursday
Toddler Time Storytime at Victoria Public Library
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
9:30-10:15 a.m.
For walkers up to age 3 with a parent or caregiver. Stories, repetitive songs, finger plays and activities to encourage early language development and social skills. Toddler time lasts about 30 minutes and is followed by 15 minutes of free play.
For more information, call 361-485-3302 or contact Katie Talhelm at ktalhelm@victoriatx.org or 361-485-3315.
Family Time Storytime at Victoria Public Library
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St.
10:30-11:15 a.m.
For 4- to 5-year-olds. Children participate in stories, music and games that encourage language and social development. Storytime lasts about 30 minutes, followed by 15 minutes of free play.
Gulf Bend Open House
Gulf Bend Center
6502 Nursery Drive
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Gulf Bend will host an open house in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2020. The opening remarks will be at 12:15 p.m., and the emcee will be Gary Moses. Join Gulf Bend at its location at 6502 Nursery Drive, Suite 100, in the M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Conference Room, 242. Jennifer Rayburn, gulfbendcenter@gmail.com, 361-571-1856.
Warm and Fuzzy Playtime
Victoria Public Library Public Library
302 N Main St.
10-11:30 a.m.
Visit with our friends, Raisin' Llamas, and discover how llamas stay warm during the coldest months of the year. When you're done, retreat inside the library for a cup of hot cocoa and a fun craft - decorate your own llama to take home.This free event is suitable for ages 6 and under, but all ages are welcome!
Get Lit
Moonshine Drinkery
103 W Santa Rosa St.
6-7 p.m.
Free
The Victoria Public Library's Young Adult Book Club for Not-So-Young Adults. Meet monthly with fellow YA lovers to get lit..erary! While the library can provide the books, your drinks are on you. We meet the second Thursday of every month starting Jan. 9, at Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St. Let's get lit! Call or stop by the Information Desk to Interlibrary Loan or place a hold today. Jan. 9th: Carry On by Rainbow Rowell. Feb. 14: Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi. March 12: Illuminae by Amie Kaufman. April 9: Loki by Mackenzi Lee. May 14: With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo. June 11: One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus
