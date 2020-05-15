Saturday-Friday

United Way Week of Caring

  • During this time, United Way will host small volunteer activities all across the Crossroads, allowing the community to make a an impact while still maintaining safe social distancing. Volunteers can visit timecounts.org/united-way-victoria to create a profile. Once there, they can shop events and register for the ones they want under the calendar icon.

Saturday

VCAM Saturday!

  • Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry
  • 108 N. Liberty St.
  • 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Free
  • Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry will hold an additional food day from 9 a.m.-noon; drive-thru service only. Please stay in you car, the line will form at 108 N. Liberty in front of VCAM. For more information, contact VCAM, Victoria.vcam@gmail.com, 361-572-0048.

Hwy. 87 Trade Days

  • Son Valley Ranch
  • 8793 US-87
  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Hwy. 87 Trade Days is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Son Valley Ranch inside Legacy Hall. Shop while social distancing. Free parking and entry. Find unique items from hand crafted items, jewelry & home accents, boutique clothing, waxes/oils/difusers, health & wellness products

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Pattie Dodson Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more. Most vendors accept credit/debit cards. Open every Saturday. Meridith Byrd, mbyrd@foodbankgc.org, 361-218-9246.

Sunday-May 23

City of Victoria Blood Drive

  • South Texas Blood and Tissue Center
  • 12 a.m.
  • Free
  • To schedule an appointment, visit www.southtexasblood.org or call 210-731-5590 and be sure to mention that you’re donating in honor of EMS Week.

Monday-May 22

Bay City Chamber of Commerce Cereal Drive

  • Bay City Chamber of Commerce
  • 201 /Seventh St., Bay City
  • 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Free
  • Bay City Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is having a cereal drive May 18-22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members are invited to drop donations off at the Chamber office, 201 Seventh St. All donations will benefit the local food banks. Take a selfie when you drop off and tag the Chamber on Facebook.

Tuesday

VC hosting Virtual Open House

  • Victoria College
  • 2200 Red River St.
  • 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Free
  • Area residents will be able to communicate live with Victoria College staff on Tuesday, May 19 when VC hosts a Virtual Open House from 4 to 6 p.m. Participants will be able to join live sessions using Cisco WebEx video conferencing software to get information on admissions, support services, tuition and financial aid. Visit bit.ly/VCOpenHouse for a link to a RSVP form for the event.For more information on the Virtual Open House, call (361) 573-3291.

May 23

{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}Gateway Flight Center Annual Fly In{/strong}

  • Calhoun County Airport KPKV
  • 4876 Farm-to-Market Road 3084 in Port Lavaca
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Gateway Flight Center is having its annual fly in from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 23 at the Calhoun County Airport KPKV, 4876 Farm-to-Market Road 3084 in Port Lavaca. There will be live music, food, warbirds and prizes

May 25

Memorial Day Ceremony

  • Deleon Plaza
  • 100 DeLeon St.
  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Free
  • There will be a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. May 25 at DeLeon Plaza. Gathering starts at 10:30 a.m. There will be speakers, the laying of wreaths and taps. Gary Moses will be the emcee. For more information, call 361-564-8436.

May 31

  • Mollie B
  • Schroeder Hall
  • 2516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Schroeder
  • 4-7 p.m.
  • $20
  • Bringing back the Second Oldest Dance Hall in Texas, The Mollie B Polka Show. For more information call 361- 573-7002 or email Kelsey at: Kelsey@schroederhall.com. Tickets are also available at schroederhall.com and some local outlets.
