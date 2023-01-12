Thursday
Websites 101
- Victoria County
- 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
- Free
- Learn the tools and resources available ” for all websites
Status of Today’s Workforce
- Victoria County
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Face 2023 with Intentionality. This presentation focuses on workplace issues and retention.
FridayLarry DeLawder Family Ministries: Rockport Gospel Fest
- First Baptist Church of Rockport
- 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
- 5-9 p.m.
Brian Arnold: Rockport Gospel Music Festival
- First Baptist Church of Rockport
- 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
- 6-10 p.m.
VPL Jams — Catt Wolf
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7-8 p.m.
- VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene. Join us at the Library or watch along at home on Facebook Live!
Paul Cauthen
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
Tropical del Bravo
- Goat NightClub
- 4106 Houston Highway, Victoria
- 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. Jan. 14
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
MondayLearning Lab
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Learning Lab
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
TuesdayOSHA Compliance: Workplace Safety, Resources, and COVID-19 Updates
- Victoria County
- 9-11 a.m.
- Free
- OSHA 101.
Go Texan
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Build Your Business with Go Texan
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Lego Lab
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
Is Small Business Ownership a Good Fit for You
- Victoria County
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Explore readiness to start a business
WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Texas A&M AgriLife will be starting a new health series in January! Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday starting January 11.
Jeff Canada
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
on going”The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.