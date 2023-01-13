FridayLarry DeLawder Family Ministries: Rockport Gospel Fest
- First Baptist Church of Rockport
- 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
- 5-9 p.m.
Brian Arnold: Rockport Gospel Music Festival
- First Baptist Church of Rockport
- 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
- 6-10 p.m.
VPL Jams — Catt Wolf
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7-8 p.m.
- VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the Crossroads music scene. Join us at the Library or watch along at home on Facebook Live.
Paul Cauthen
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
Tropical del Bravo
- Goat Night Club
- 4106 Houston Highway, Victoria
- 8 p.m. — midnight Jan. 14
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell
- seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
SundayLearning Lab
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Learning Lab
MondayLearning Lab
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Learning Lab
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
TuesdayOSHA Compliance: Workplace Safety, Resources, and COVID-19 Updates
- UHV Small Business Development Center, Victoria
- 9-11 a.m.
- Free
- OSHA 101.
Victoria County Go Texan
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Build Your Business with Go Texan
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Lego Lab
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
Is Small Business Ownership a Good Fit for You
- UHV Small Business Development Center, Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Explore readiness to start a business
WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Texas A&M AgriLife will be starting a new health series in January! Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday starting Jan. 11.
Jeff Canada
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
ThursdayYarn Craft Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
InbeTWEENer’s Nerf Battle
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- InbeTWEENer’s Nerf Battle
Charity Concert Series: Gene Watson (regular series)
- Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-9 p.m.
- $50
- Gene Watson will perform
Chad Boyd Music
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 8 p.m.- midnight Jan. 20
on going”The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.