FridayLarry DeLawder Family Ministries: Rockport Gospel Fest

  • First Baptist Church of Rockport
  • 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
  • 5-9 p.m.

Brian Arnold: Rockport Gospel Music Festival

  • First Baptist Church of Rockport
  • 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
  • 6-10 p.m.

VPL Jams — Catt Wolf

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7-8 p.m.
  • VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the Crossroads music scene. Join us at the Library or watch along at home on Facebook Live.

Paul Cauthen

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7-11 p.m.

Tropical del Bravo

  • Goat Night Club
  • 4106 Houston Highway, Victoria
  • 8 p.m. — midnight Jan. 14

SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell
  • seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

SundayLearning Lab

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11:30 a.m.
MondayLearning Lab

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

TuesdayOSHA Compliance: Workplace Safety, Resources, and COVID-19 Updates

  • UHV Small Business Development Center, Victoria
  • 9-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • OSHA 101.

Victoria County Go Texan

  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Build Your Business with Go Texan

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Lego Lab

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

Is Small Business Ownership a Good Fit for You

  • UHV Small Business Development Center, Victoria
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Free
  • Explore readiness to start a business

WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Texas A&M AgriLife will be starting a new health series in January! Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday starting Jan. 11.

Jeff Canada

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7-11 p.m.

ThursdayYarn Craft Club

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

InbeTWEENer’s Nerf Battle

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Charity Concert Series: Gene Watson (regular series)

  • Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-9 p.m.
  • $50
  • Gene Watson will perform

Chad Boyd Music

  • Rock Bottom Park & Pub
  • 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 8 p.m.- midnight Jan. 20

on going”The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.