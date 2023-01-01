January 3
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
January 4
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
January 4
"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.
On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
January 4
VPL Talks with Cheryl Johnson
302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
From Couch Potato to Photography, Author, and Artist: How a Nature Walk Changed My Life.
January 5
January 5
Yarn Craft Club
302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
1-2 p.m.
Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
January 6
Larry DeLawder Family Ministries: Rockport Gospel Fest, FBC, Rockport
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
5-9 p.m.
January 6
Brian Arnold: Rockport Gospel Music Festival
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
6-10 p.m.
January 6
January 7
January 7
Super Saturday
2200 E. Red River St., 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Victoria College will offer prospective and current students an opportunity to start or finalize their preparations for the upcoming Spring 2023 semester with a “Super Saturday” event.
January 7
January 7
The Nelons: Rockport Gospel Music Festival - Rockport
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
6-10 p.m.
January 8
Brian Arnold: First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
6-10 p.m.
January 8
January 8
The Nelons: Peace At Last Tour - Rockport
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.