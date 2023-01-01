January 3

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

January 4

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

January 4

"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

January 4

VPL Talks with Cheryl Johnson

302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

From Couch Potato to Photography, Author, and Artist: How a Nature Walk Changed My Life.

January 5

"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

January 5

Yarn Craft Club

302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria

1-2 p.m.

Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

January 6

Larry DeLawder Family Ministries: Rockport Gospel Fest, FBC, Rockport

First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport

5-9 p.m.

January 6

Brian Arnold: Rockport Gospel Music Festival

First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport

6-10 p.m.

 January 6

"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

January 7

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Twice a week local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

January 7

Super Saturday

2200 E. Red River St., 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Victoria College will offer prospective and current students an opportunity to start or finalize their preparations for the upcoming Spring 2023 semester with a “Super Saturday” event.

January 7

"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

January 7

The Nelons: Rockport Gospel Music Festival - Rockport

First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport

6-10 p.m.

January 8

Brian Arnold: First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport

6-10 p.m.

January 8

"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

January 8

The Nelons: Peace At Last Tour - Rockport

First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.