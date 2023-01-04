WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

VPL Talks with Cheryl Johnson

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • From Couch Potato to Photography, Author, and Artist: How a Nature Walk Changed My Life.

Yarn Craft Club

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

FridayLarry DeLawder Family Ministries: Rockport Gospel Fest

  • First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
  • 5-9 p.m.

Brian Arnold: Rockport Gospel Music Festival

  • First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
  • 6-10 p.m.

SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Twice a week local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Super Saturday

  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Victoria College will offer prospective and current students an opportunity to start or finalize their preparations for the upcoming spring 2023 semester with a “Super Saturday” event

The Nelons: Rockport Gospel Music Festival

  • First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
  • 6-10 p.m.
  • Ruben P Acoustic
  • Horsin Around Bar & Grill, 893 U.S. 183, Cuero
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

January 8

  • The Nelons: Peace At Last Tour — Rockport
  • First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
  • 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Brian Arnold: First Baptist Church
  • First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
  • 6-10 p.m.
January 10

  • Baby Time
  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.
  • Lego Lab
  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Wild Tots
  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free