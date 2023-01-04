WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
VPL Talks with Cheryl Johnson
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- From Couch Potato to Photography, Author, and Artist: How a Nature Walk Changed My Life.
Yarn Craft Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
FridayLarry DeLawder Family Ministries: Rockport Gospel Fest
- First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
- 5-9 p.m.
Brian Arnold: Rockport Gospel Music Festival
- First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
- 6-10 p.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Twice a week local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Super Saturday
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Victoria College will offer prospective and current students an opportunity to start or finalize their preparations for the upcoming spring 2023 semester with a “Super Saturday” event
The Nelons: Rockport Gospel Music Festival
- First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
- 6-10 p.m.
- Ruben P Acoustic
- Horsin Around Bar & Grill, 893 U.S. 183, Cuero
- 8 p.m.- midnight
January 8
- The Nelons: Peace At Last Tour — Rockport
- First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
- 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Brian Arnold: First Baptist Church
- First Baptist Church of Rockport, 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport
- 6-10 p.m.
January 10
- Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- Lego Lab
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free