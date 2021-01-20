Thursday
Grand Adventures with Grandma and Grandpa
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N.
- 2-2:30 p.m.
- Grandma and Grandpa go on adventures all around Victoria.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Tuesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
Through Feb. 7
Paradigm Shift: Art Car Showcase
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- Art Cars return to the Museum with a selection of cars from the permanent collection.
