Saturday
Victoria Farmers Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more. Most vendors accept credit/debit cards. Open every Saturday. Meridith Byrd, mbyrd@foodbankgc.org, 361-218-9246.
Monster Truck Wars
- Victoria Community Center
- 2905 E. North St.
- 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- $10-$25
- Admission tickets for only $10. Get a chance to win toys for the kids attending the shows. You must be present to win. Drawing will take place during the second half of the show. Featuring giant national TV monster trucks Outlaw 3, Bear Foot, El Loso Loco, Sheriff. GIANT NATIONAL TV MONSTER TRUCKS line up: World Famous OUTLAW3 Time. Watch as they battle it out on the track. KIDS POWERWHEEL RACES – Kids can be part of the Monster Truck Show. Parents must bring the Powerwheel. Call 480-881-2375 to reserve your spot early. (Kids ages 3 to 9 years old). Get a chance to ride on a real monster truck. Children two years and younger are free – must sit on parent’s lap. Customers must print all purchased tickets in order to gain admission to event. Advance ticket prices may fluctuate based on current ticket supply and demand.
The Bianchi Blacksmith Legacy
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 2-3:30 p.m.
- Phil Bianchi presents recent research on his family’s enduring legacy. Please join us for a reception after the lecture to honor Phil Bianchi for the loan of a pair of Joe Bianchi “bottle-opener” spurs.
Constable Pct 2
- The Box Coffee Bar
- 2916 N. Laurent St.
- 3-6 p.m.
- Free
- Alton Johnston will be visiting and answering questions. We look forward to meeting everyone. Thank you for your support. Political ad approved by Alton Johnston Campaign, for Victoria County Constable Pct 2. Deidra Ann Johnston, 361-920-6990.
Sunday
CFPV Meet at the Movies – Just Mercy
- Cinemark 12
- 7806 N. Navarro St.
- 4-8 p.m.
- Meet at the movies at 4 p.m. to watch “Just Mercy.” After, join the informal discussion of the movie at Denny’s restaurant. This event is sponsored by Center for Peace Victoria, committed to finding common ground one conversation at a time. Center For Peace Victoria, centerforpeacevictoria@gmail.com, 361-298-0987.
Monday
Lunch And Learn With The Masters – What’s This? – Volume V
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 12-1 p.m.
- Free
- What’s This? – Volume V presented by Matt Bochat, Victoria County Extension Agent, Ag/NR. Bring your lunch and drink.
Through Jan. 25
Weird and Wonderful Prehistoric Mammals
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 East Red River St.
- Tuesday-Saturday 10:10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Pay-what-you-want
- Dinosaurs weren’t the only creatures living on Earth millions of years ago. Mammals were here too. Learn about these prehistoric mammals at the temporary exhibit Weird and Wonderful Prehistoric Mammals. Discover the ancient mammals’ lifestyles, their curious adaptations and their interactions with early peoples through interactive activities, informative exhibits and interpretations of fossil evidence.
- Contact Sue Prudhomme at museum@victoriacollege.edu or 361-582-2511.
- Through May 24
‘The Road So Far’
- Five Points Museum, 1002 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; closed Jan. 1
- Free
- “The Road So Far” is at once recollective and visionary, featuring tightly focused selections of Houston artist Jesse Lott’s and Louisiana artist Travis Whitfield’s work that examine their use of various media, techniques and their relationship with their physical environment The exhibition will feature an installation by Whitfield that includes a full-size “Shotgun House” containing artifacts and photographs from northern Louisiana, where Whitfield lives and has a studio. The exhibition will also feature a new series of drawings by Lott, in addition to several works of his sculpture in wood, metal and paper. Lott’s work, often referred to as Urban Frontier Art, explores many styles, including abstract and figurative, and often includes found objects and materials from the urban landscape and his neighborhood in Houston’s Fifth Ward. Admission at the museum is always free.
