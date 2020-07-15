Thursday
Children's Crafternoon: Make it Rain
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
2-3 p.m.
Come get craft with us!
Saturday
Victoria Farmers Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Highway 87 Trade Days Market
Son Valley Ranch, 8793 U.S. 87, Victoria
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Highway 87 Trade Days Market is held on the 3rd Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Son Valley Ranch located at 8793 US Highway 87N in Victoria.
Family Discovery Day: Wonderful Weather
Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Learn about the wonders of weather with hands-on activities. Create a tornado in a bottle and a cloud in a jar, and make an anemometer to take home.
Through Aug. 9
The Paintings of Royston Nave
Nave Museum
306 W. Commercial St.
12-5 p.m.
Free
The Nave Museum presents "The Paintings of Royston Nave," featuring oil paintings and drawings. The majority of the exhibit is from the permanent collection of the Victoria Regional Museum Association. The exhibit opens June 19, and runs through Aug. 9. The Nave is open from noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the Nave is always free. Memberships are available and enable art lovers to attend the Opening Night Preview Shows. Call 361-575-8228 to find out how to join.For more information, visit navemuseum.com, or follow the Nave Museum on Facebook.
