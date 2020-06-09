WEDNESDAY
Victoria Online Bach Festival
- We’ve moved the 2020 Festival concerts online! Starting June 6, join us here as we post two new performance videos daily. Review the schedule below and mark your calendar .Join us for new performance videos at 10 AM and 8 PM CST each day June 6-13, or catch the archived shows. You don’t need a ticket for the 2020 Festival, but please consider making a donation in support of VBF. We’ve got a great line-up don’t miss a note. Visit bachfestival.org for a full schedule.
June 10
- CDT Singer-songwriter Betty Soo and line upon line percussion perform with live chat. June 10 “Bach or Not?” Quiz June 10, 10 a.m. CDT Interactive quizzes featuring performances by VBF artists; At Home with Johann Sebastian June 10, 8 p.m. CDT George Stauffer and Renée Anne Louprette perform Bach on their home organ and harpsichord.Sponsored by: Kay & Ron Walker
Mad Science Virtual Performance
- Victoria Public Library Facebook Page
- 2-3 p.m.
- Mad Science returns to the Victoria Public Library to perform virtual experiments featuring chemical reactions, bubbling potions, and a wild sense of adventure. This event is free and open to all ages. This event will be streamed via Zoom. We will provide the password to the performance at least 24 hours before the event. Victoria Public Library, vpl@victoriatx.org, 361-485-3302, facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary.
VFW Hamburger Night
- VFW Hall
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 5-7 p.m.
- Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome. For more information contact Fred Garcia, at 361-212-1242.$5.
THURSDAY
Story Time Live
- Victoria Public Library Facebook Page
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- Welcome to Story Time Live! The live recorded story time program that you can broadcast right from your home. Join Ms. Alex, Ms. Rebecca, and Ms. Yvonne every Tuesday and Wednesday on our Facebook page this summer to participate in stories, songs, and games that teach children literacy skills and language development. This program is perfect for any child under the age of 5. Victoria Public Library, vpl@victoriatx.org, 361-485-3301, facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary.
Got Science? Solar S’mores
- Victoria Public Library Facebook Page
- 2-2:30 p.m.
- Join Ms. Alex on Facebook Live as she demonstrates how solar power works with her Solar S’Mores. You will need a few ingredients in order to participate in this demonstration:1 clean pizza box with a lid, aluminum foil, clear tape, plastic wrap, black construction paper, newspaper, all your favorite S’mores ingredients. Victoria, vpl@victoriatx.org, 361-485-3301, facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary.
FRIDAY
Wild About Wine
- Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive
- 7-11 p.m.
- Support the zoo’s conservation based mission while enjoying the wine and food provided by H-E-B. Three different tickets levels are available. General admission for the event is $50 presale or $75 at the door. General admission tickets will give you access to the event, along with unlimited wine. Annual pass holders will receive $5 off presale tickets $50-$75 at www.facebook.com/events/499495554284704.
SATURDAY
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – Dinner and a movie
- Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater
- 102 South Main St.
- An ancient prophecy seems to be coming true when a mysterious presence begins stalking the corridors of a school of magic and leaving its victims paralyzed. $5 dollars per Person; $5 Dollar per Reservation of 4 We are an American grill, movie theatre, record store, live entertainment venue and great hangout space. We’re BYOB so feel free to bring the party with you.
Through June 14
2020 Parade of Homes
- $10
- The Parade of Homes is scheduled to take place June 5-7, June 10 and June 12-14. Times for the parade are 1-7 p.m., Fridays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Any changes to the event will be posted online at crossroadsba.com/parade-of-homes. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at any site on the parade or online, Victoria Builders Association or online at crossroadsba.com/parade/. They may also be purchased at Hall Lighting & Design Center, Jung Tile & Granite, Inc., Kitchen & Bath Showplace and Sherwin Williams Company.
Through June 21
San Antonio River Authority Environmental Virtual Film Fest
- 12 a.m.
- Free
- The San Antonio River Authority is hosting its seventh annual Environmental Film Fest to help commemorate National Rivers Month in June. It will be streamed online June 3 through June 21. The film fest is free to the public, but registration is required to access the films. Registered participants will receive a link via email every week starting June 3 through June 17 with access to this year’s film selections. Participants will have access to the films for five days after receiving the weekly email but may register anytime while the film fest is taking place. For more information about the film fest and to register, visit sara-tx.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.