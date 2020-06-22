Through Aug. 9
The Paintings of Royston Nave
- Nave Museum
- 306 W. Commercial St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- Free
- The Nave Museum presents “The Paintings of Royston Nave,” featuring oil paintings and drawings. The majority of the exhibit is from the permanent collection of the Victoria Regional Museum Association. The exhibit opens June 19, and runs through Aug. 9. The Nave is open from noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the Nave is always free. Memberships are available and enable art lovers to attend the Opening Night Preview Shows. Call 361-575-8228 to find out how to join.For more information, visit navemuseum.com, or follow the Nave Museum on Facebook.
All Summer
Teen Virtual Escape Room
- Victoria Public Library Facebook Page.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- Can you crack the code? Test your mettle against VPL’s Virtual Escape Room. All summer long, the escape room will be live. Navigate through the clues to make your way out of our virtual locked room and emerge the victor. This event lasts all summer long. Victoria Public Library, vpl@victoriatx.org, 361-485-3301.
