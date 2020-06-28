Monday
Teen Virtual Games: Jackbox Party Games
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 3-5 p.m.
- Join the Teen Librarian as she streams a live gameplay of Jackbox Party Games. Come compete against your fellow teens in a variety of online games that showcase your wit, humor, and trivia knowledge.
Tuesday
Facebook Photo Challenge
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 1-1:30 p.m.
- The Victoria Public Library wants to see your creations. Throughout the summer, we will be posting a variety of challenges through Facebook Live.
WEDNESDAY
Summer High School Showcase Camp I
- 208 Koether Drive, Yoakum
- 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Free
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- Join us for Story Time every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Location: Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall, Victoria
- Start Time: 5-7 p.m.
- Cost: $5
- Description: Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
THURSDAY
Children’s Crafternoon: Colors of the Wind
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 2-3 p.m.
- Can you paint with all the colors of the wind?
Through Aug. 9
The Paintings of Royston Nave
- Nave Museum
- 306 W. Commercial St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- Free
- The Nave Museum presents “The Paintings of Royston Nave,” featuring oil paintings and drawings. The majority of the exhibit is from the permanent collection of the Victoria Regional Museum Association. The exhibit opens June 19, and runs through Aug. 9. The Nave is open from noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the Nave is always free. Memberships are available and enable art lovers to attend the Opening Night Preview Shows. Call 361-575-8228 to find out how to join.For more information, visit navemuseum.com, or follow the Nave Museum on Facebook.
