June 3
VFW Hamburger Night
- VFW Hall, 2001 Lova Drive
- 5-7 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome. For more information call Fred Garcia, at 361-212-1242.
June 3-21
San Antonio River Authority Environmental Virtual Film Fest
- 12 a.m.
- Free
- The San Antonio River Authority is hosting its seventh annual Environmental Film Fest to help commemorate National Rivers Month in June. It will be streamed online June 3 through June 21. The film fest is free to the public, but registration is required to access the films. Registered participants will receive a link via email every week starting June 3 through June 17 with access to this year’s film selections.
Participants will have access to the films for five days after receiving the weekly email but may register anytime while the film fest is taking place. For more information about the film fest and to register, visit sara-tx.org.
June 4
UHV undergraduate virtual open house event
- 2:30-5 p.m.
- Free
- University of Houston-Victoria is hosting an Undergraduate Virtual Open House to give interested freshman and transfer students an opportunity to visit with university staff and faculty without leaving their homes. The UHV Undergraduate Virtual Open House will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. June 4 and is open to the public. This event will be for undergraduates interested in earning a bachelor’s degree from UHV though online courses, attending the main UHV campus in Victoria as a freshman or transfer student, or attending the UHV Katy instructional site as a transfer student. The open house will feature a main page for the online event, and from there, participants will be able to choose from various sessions that will include information about the new UHV CARES scholarship, admissions, academic programs, financial aid, housing, student services, athletics, military benefits and more. Faculty members will be available to speak to participants, and UHV President Bob Glenn will give a virtual welcome from 2:45 to 3 p.m. To register to attend the open house, go to houstonvictoria.radiusbycampusmgmt.com/ssc/eform/Ex703GSSA86G0x671m0xI.ssc. After registering, attendees will receive an email with more details so they can participate in the open house and select the sessions that interest them. For more information about the open house, contact (877) 970-4848 or recruitment@uhv.edu.
June 4-6
Prom 2020 Dancing Under the Stars
- Schroeder Hall
- 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622
- 8 p.m.-midnight
- Schroeder Hall presents Prom 2020 “Dancing Under the Start” from 8 p.m.-midnight June 4-6. Doors open at 7 p.m. Students in Calhoun DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Lavaca, Jackson and Victoria are invited to attend. Victoria West High School and all Victoria Private High Schools will be honored June 4; Victoria East High School and Bloomington High School will be honored June 5; Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson and Lavaca will be honored June 6. The event is free, but you must have a ticket and student ID to attend. Tickets are available online at schroederhall.com.
June 5
Bikes, Trikes and Power Wheels
- Velocity Powersports
- 2604 N. Navarro St.
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- The Vine School of Victoria is holding a Charity Custom Car/Truck/Jeep/4x4/UTV/Motorcycle/Trikes/Power Wheels/Pedal Car Show and free kids power wheels parade from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6 at Velocity Powersports. There will be live music all day. The event is free for spectators. The fundraiser benefits Vine School of Victoria and Ronad McDonald House Houston.
June 5-14
2020 Parade of Homes
- $10
- The Parade of Homes is scheduled to take place June 5-7, June 10 and June 12-14. Times for the parade are 1-7 p.m., Fridays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Any changes to the event will be posted online at crossroadsba.com/parade-of-homesTickets are $10 each and may be purchased at any site on the parade or online, Victoria Builders Association or online at crossroadsba.com/parade/. They may also be purchased at Hall Lighting & Design Center, Jung Tile & Granite, Inc., Kitchen & Bath Showplace and Sherwin Williams Company.
June 6-13
Victoria Online Bach Festival
Visit bachfestival.org for a full schedule.
