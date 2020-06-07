through june 13
Victoria Online Bach Festival
- We’ve moved the 2020 Festival concerts online! Starting June 6, join us here as we post two new performance videos daily. Review the schedule below and mark your calendar .Join us for new performance videos at 10 AM and 8 PM CST each day June 6-13, or catch the archived shows. You don’t need a ticket for the 2020 Festival, but please consider making a donation in support of VBF. We’ve got a great line-up don’t miss a note.
MONDAY
- MY PROCESS: Artists prepare June 8, 10 a.m. CDTVBF artists discuss their preparation process. Sponsored by: Pat & Bill Blanchard; Anna White Faith DeBow in Recital June 8, 8 p.m CDT Pianist Faith DeBow plays Beethoven and answers live questions. Sponsored by: Alice & Gary Childress
TUESDAY
- VBF Vocalists June 9, 10 a.m. CDT VBF singers perform Bach, Schubert, and contemporary compositions. Sponsored by: Phyllis & Lane Keller; Rhea and Fred Fry Betty Soo and Line upon Line Percussion June 9, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
- CDT Singer-songwriter Betty Soo and line upon line percussion perform with live chat. June 10 “Bach or Not?” Quiz June 10, 10 a.m. CDT Interactive quizzes featuring performances by VBF artists; At Home with Johann Sebastian June 10, 8 p.m. CDT George Stauffer and Renée Anne Louprette perform Bach on their home organ and harpsichord. Sponsored by: Kay & Ron Walker
THURSDAY
- VBF Duos, June 11, 10 a.m. CDT VBF artists perform duets from their homes. Stephen Redfield plays Bach June 11, 8 p.m. CDT Concertmaster Stephen Redfield plays Bach and answers questions live. Sponsored by: Janet Miller
FRIDAY
- VBF Winds June 12, 10 a.m. CDTVBF wind principals perform from their homes. Sponsored by: Barbara & Jay Lack, Shelby Miller in memory of Jim Miller; Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez recital June 12, 8 p.m. CDT Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez plays piano and answers questions live. Sponsored by: Janey & Melvin Lack
SATURDAY
- VBF Strings June 13, 10 a.m. CDT VBF string principals perform from their homes. Sponsored by: Margaret & Gene Rice; Tim Hornback & Bob McKnight Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez and Juan Pablo Contreras in conversation June 13, 8 p.m. CDT Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez and Juan Pablo Contreras discuss Mexican composers. Sponsored by: The Cloyde & Ethel Lee Tracy Foundation.
- Visit bachfestival.org for a full schedule.
June 9 and 11
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library Facebook Page
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- Welcome to Story Time Live! The live recorded story time program that you can broadcast right from your home. Join Ms. Alex, Ms. Rebecca, and Ms. Yvonne every Tuesday and Wednesday on our Facebook page this summer to participate in stories, songs, and games that teach children literacy skills and language development. This program is perfect for any child under the age of 5. Victoria Public Library, vpl@victoriatx.org, 3614853301. https://www.facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary/.
Through June 14
2020 Parade of Homes
- $10
- The Parade of Homes is scheduled to take place June 5-7, June 10 and June 12-14. Times for the parade are 1-7 p.m., Fridays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Any changes to the event will be posted online at crossroadsba.com/parade-of-homesTickets are $10 each and may be purchased at any site on the parade or online, Victoria Builders Association or online at crossroadsba.com/parade/. They may also be purchased at Hall Lighting & Design Center, Jung Tile & Granite, Inc., Kitchen & Bath Showplace and Sherwin Williams Company.
Through June 21
San Antonio River Authority Environmental Virtual Film Fest
- 12 a.m.
- Free
- The San Antonio River Authority is hosting its seventh annual Environmental Film Fest to help commemorate National Rivers Month in June. It will be streamed online June 3 through June 21. The film fest is free to the public, but registration is required to access the films.
Registered participants will receive a link via email every week starting June 3 through June 17 with access to this year’s film selections. For more information about the film fest and to register, visit sara-tx.org.
- Wednesday
Mad Science Virtual Performance
Victoria Public Library Facebook Page
- 2-3 p.m.
- Mad Science returns to the Victoria Public Library to perform virtual experiments featuring chemical reactions, bubbling potions, and a wild sense of adventure. This event is free and open to all ages.This event will be streamed via Zoom. We will provide the password to the performance at least 24 hours before the event. Victoria Public Library, vpl@victoriatx.org, 3614853302. http://www.facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary.
VFW Hamburger Night
- VFW Hall
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 5-7 p.m.
- Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome. For more information call Fred Garcia, at 361-212-1242.$5.
- Thursday
Got Science? Solar S’mores
Victoria Public Library Facebook Page
- 2-2:30 p.m.
- Join Ms. Alex on Facebook Live as she demonstrates how solar power works with her Solar S’Mores. You will need a few ingredients in order to participate in this demonstration:1 clean pizza box with a lid, aluminum foil, clear tape, plastic wrap, black construction paper, newspaper, all your favorite S’mores ingredients. Victoria, vpl@victoriatx.org, 361-485-3301. https://www.facebook.com/VictoriaPublicLibrary/.
- Friday
Wild About Wine
Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive
- 7-11 p.m.
- Support the zoo’s conservation based mission while enjoying the wine and food provided by H-E-B. Three different tickets levels are available. General admission for the event is $50 presale or $75 at the door. General admission tickets will give you access to the event, along with unlimited wine. Annual pass holders will receive $5 off presale tickets $50-$75. https://www.facebook.com/events/499495554284704/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.