TUESDAY
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Shopify 101, Parts 1 & 2
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Get on the path to eCommerce with Shopify
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Lego Lab
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife Fresh Start to a Healthier You Series
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Texas A&M Agrilife is presenting Fresh Start to a Healthier You, a four-session series that promotes healthy living by teaching balanced meals, food safety, daily physical activity and more.
Wild Tots
- Web Classroom, 110 Memorial Drive., Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Shopify 101, Parts 1 & 2
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Get on the path to eCommerce with Shopify
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Alien Ant Farm: Hoobastank & Lit: Tried & True Tour
- Schroeder Hall, 12516 FM622, Goliad
- 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.
THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- Shopify 201
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- The tools and apps available in Shopify.
Pre-K Power Story Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Yarn Craft Club
- 302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
The Victoria Area Go Texan Committee presents Taste of Texas
- 12116 Nursery Drive, 12116 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- 5-10 p.m.
- $60
- Taste of Texas Thursday, November 3rd 2022 5:00 p.m. -10:00p.m. Spring Creek Event Center $60 per person or Sponsorship Tables available
Fall 2022 John W. Stormont Lecture Series
- Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend announces the Fall 2022 John W. Stormont Lecture Series. Lectures will take place at the museum, are free admission, and open to the public.
VPL Talks with Bill Pozzi
- 302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.
Free mediation workshops
- PATTIE DODSON PUBLIC HEALTH CENTER, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 6-8 p.m.
- Be Well Victoria is sponsoring free mediation workshops that will be led by Luis Sabor. Oct. 6, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., at 12:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Come and Make It
- Victoria County
- 9:30-11:30 a.m.
- Learn about cottage food business with Kelley Masters, Homemade Texas.
Fall Social Dinner and Live Music
- 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Catered meal, BYOB, Open to the public, Basket Drawing and Live music.
Spiritual Health in the Park
- Ethel Lee Tracy Park, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria
- 9-11 a.m.
- Be Well Victoria is sponsoring Spiritual Health in the Park. The session will take place at Queen City Park, 2202 N. Cameron St., at 9 a.m.
Jeff Jacobs Band
- Lonestar Tavern, 5354 FM447, Victoria
- 6-10 p.m.
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Bill Pekar and Damon Williams appearing at J Welch Farms!
- J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Cameron Sacky Band @ Schroeder Hall
- Schroeder Hall, 12516 FM622, Goliad
- 8 p.m.- Nov. 5, 12 a.m.
SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Twice a week local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
2nd annual Country and Western Dance Fundraiser
- Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 6:30-11 p.m.
- $15
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop- Animal Helpers
- Admin Classroom, 110 Memorial Drive., Victoria
- 12-1:30 p.m.
- $20
Gary Kyle: Private
private, Port O’Connor
- 7-11 p.m.
Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s
- Shiner Palace Saloon, 103 Seventh St., Shiner
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Cody Hibbard
- Schroeder Hall, 12516 FM622, Goliad
- 9 p.m.- Nov. 6, 1 a.m.