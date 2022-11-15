TUESDAY
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Web Site Content Creation
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Create essential pages you need to get yourself online
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Strategy: Build a Better Team
- Victoria County
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Hiring the right employees
Texas Workforce and Veteran Hiring
- Victoria County
- 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Free
- TWC hiring veteran solutions for employers
Learning Lab — Fire Safety Day
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series — Maintain No Gain
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Maintain No Gain is a 6-week program that will serve as a guide to control holiday weight gain and encourage a healthy lifestyle.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WEDNESDAY
SOS with Veterans
- VFW Hall
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Join our veterans for SOS (creamed beef on toast) served with scrambled eggs every third Wednesday of the month.
- Contact Rodger Macias, 361-894-4159.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
WEW: Visual Marketing Through Canva
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Visual Marketing Through Canva Marketing
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
WEW: Navigate Government And Non-Profit Procurement
- Victoria County
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
Easy No-Cook Holiday dishes — Adult Event
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Join us at the library to learn some easy no-cook dishes just in time for the holidays!
THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Diabetes and Your Feet!
- PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Victoria North.
- 102 Medical Drive, Victoria
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Educational Event to help identify potential diabetic issues with the feet and provide resource information on how to get help and prevent future problems.
WEW: Planning An Exit Strategy For Your Business
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
USPTO Trademark Basics
- Victoria County
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Free
Trademark Basics
- Victoria County
- 10 a.m.-noon
Pre-K Power Story Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
WEW: Leadership, Decision-Making, and Change Management
- Victoria County
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
Yarn Craft Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
FRIDAY
Myke Miller at Aero Crafters!
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
- $4 Cover All ages until 10pm | 21 & up after 10pm Kitchen Open 11am — 10pm Leashed Pets Always Welcome on Patios
Tryptch Trio Recital
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 7-9:30 p.m.
- The Victoria College’s Music Department will host a Tryptch Trio Recital on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 — 9:30 p.m. at the Johnson Symposium.
Billy Snipes
- Rockport Market Days
- 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Trail of Trees
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6 p.m.- Jan. 2, 9 p.m.
- Free
Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar
- La Linea Wine Bar
- 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
Austin Gilliam: Splashway
- The Hideaway at Splashway
- 5235 Second St., Sheridan
- 7-11 p.m.
One Night Without A Home Sleep Out Challenge
- Deleon Plaza, Downtown Victoria-Deleon Plaza, Victoria
- 8 p.m.- Nov. 19, 8 a.m.
Bri Bagwell: Bri Bagwell @ Moonshine Drinkery
- Moonshine Drinkery
- 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 8 p.m.- Nov. 19, 12 a.m.
SATURDAY
Spiritual Health in the Park
- Hopkins Park
- 505 S. Laurent St., Victoria
- 9-11 a.m.
- Be Well Victoria is sponsoring Spiritual Health in the Park. The session will take place at Queen City Park, 2202 N. Cameron St., at 9 a.m.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Twice a week local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Jigsaw puzzle exchange at Victoria Mall
- Victoria Mall
- 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Event will be in the food court. For more information, call Gary Moses at 361-550-5466 or Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003.
Coast Writers
- 302 N. Main St.
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 1-3 p.m.
- Coast Writers is a group of adults young and old, for all levels of writers. Come together to discuss and practice the writing craft and exchange feedback on current writing projects.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” Opening Reception
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- On Saturday, November 19th, from 5-8PM, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art will host the opening of a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Wild Bill & Texas Tea at Aero Crafters!
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 6-11 p.m.
- $4 Cover All ages until 10pm | 21 & up after 10pm Doors Open 11am — 1am | Kitchen Open 11am — 10pm Leashed Pets Always Welcome on Patios
Shiner Beer Run
- 603 East Brewery Street, Shiner
- 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- $50 to $120
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Private Event — Shiner TX
- To be announced, Shiner
- 7-11 p.m.
Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s: Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s Single Release Show
- Wellhead Tavern, 23404 NW. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
- 8 p.m.- Nov. 20, 12 a.m.
Brad Jenschke: Full Band in POC!
- 5D Steakhouse
- 2683 W., Port O’Connor
- 8:30 p.m.- Nov. 20, 12:30 a.m.
Spazmatics
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 9:30 p.m.- Nov. 20, 1:30 a.m.
MONDAY
Fall Camp- Monday
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free