Tuesday

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.
  • Story time for babies and infants.

Guide For Hiring an Intern with UHV

  • Victoria County
  • 10 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Guide for hiring an intern with UHV.

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Story time for babies and infants.

Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series — Maintain No Gain

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Maintain No Gain is a six-week program that will serve as a guide to control holiday weight gain and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday and Saturday, local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information, call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.
  • Story time for toddlers.

GWG: Improve Your SEO to Get Found Online

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11:30 a.m.
  • Free
  • Key drivers of SEO

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Story time for toddlers.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” exhibit

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 12-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Hall decorating

  • DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria
  • 5-7 p.m. Dec. 7
  • Hermann Sons Life DaCosta lodge hall decorating for Christmas.

Thursday

Pre-K Power Story Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.
  • Story time for pre-K kids.

Annual Marketing Planning for the Small Business Owner

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Get your marketing planning started.

Pre-K Power Story Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Story time for pre-K kids.

Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Holiday Artisans Market

  • Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Shop unique, hand-crafted products created by regional artisans and makers at the Museum of the Coastal Bend’s 15th annual Holiday Artisans Market on Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” exhibit

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Jingle Mingle hosted by Women Growing Together Express Network

  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
  • 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Jingle Mingle — Holiday Shopping Dec. 1 at Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., 5:30p.m. -8:30p.m.

Friday

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” exhibit

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 12-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Grinchmas Party and Ugly Sweater Contest

  • 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
  • 6-8 p.m.
  • The Grinch will be the judge for the Ugly Sweater Contest. Prizes for First, second and third. Door prizes, basket drawing and a catered meal.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday and Saturday, local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information, call 361-218-9246.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” exhibit

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Our Lady of Lourdes BBQ Pork Steak Dinner

  • Our Lady-Lourdes German Catholic Church, 105 N. Williams St., Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • A barbecue pork steak dinner benefiting Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” exhibit

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Victoria College Student Recital

  • Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 3-5 p.m.
  • Victoria College’s Music Department will showcase its students in an end-of-semester recital Dec. 4 from 3 — 5 p.m. at VC’s Johnson Symposium.

Tree of Angels

  • Bauer Community Center, 2300 SH 35, Port Lavaca
  • 4-6 p.m.
  • 19th Annual Tree of Angels Ceremony for families and friends that have lost a loved one to a violent crime. You are invited to bring an angel ornament to place on the tree in memory of a lost one.

Sunday

A Christmas Festival

  • Victoria West High School, 307 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria
  • 7-9 p.m.
  • Victoria College and Crossroads Strings will host A Christmas Festival from 7 — 9 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Victoria West High School Auditorium.