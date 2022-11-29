Tuesday
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- Story time for babies and infants.
Guide For Hiring an Intern with UHV
- Victoria County
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Guide for hiring an intern with UHV.
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
- Story time for babies and infants.
Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series — Maintain No Gain
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Maintain No Gain is a six-week program that will serve as a guide to control holiday weight gain and encourage a healthy lifestyle.
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday and Saturday, local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information, call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- Story time for toddlers.
GWG: Improve Your SEO to Get Found Online
- Victoria County
- 10-11:30 a.m.
- Free
- Key drivers of SEO
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
- Story time for toddlers.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” exhibit
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Hall decorating
- DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria
- 5-7 p.m. Dec. 7
- Hermann Sons Life DaCosta lodge hall decorating for Christmas.
Thursday
Pre-K Power Story Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- Story time for pre-K kids.
Annual Marketing Planning for the Small Business Owner
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Get your marketing planning started.
Pre-K Power Story Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
- Story time for pre-K kids.
Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Holiday Artisans Market
- Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Shop unique, hand-crafted products created by regional artisans and makers at the Museum of the Coastal Bend’s 15th annual Holiday Artisans Market on Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” exhibit
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Jingle Mingle hosted by Women Growing Together Express Network
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
- 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Jingle Mingle — Holiday Shopping Dec. 1 at Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., 5:30p.m. -8:30p.m.
Friday
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” exhibit
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Grinchmas Party and Ugly Sweater Contest
- 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 6-8 p.m.
- The Grinch will be the judge for the Ugly Sweater Contest. Prizes for First, second and third. Door prizes, basket drawing and a catered meal.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday and Saturday, local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information, call 361-218-9246.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” exhibit
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Our Lady of Lourdes BBQ Pork Steak Dinner
- Our Lady-Lourdes German Catholic Church, 105 N. Williams St., Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- A barbecue pork steak dinner benefiting Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” exhibit
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Victoria College Student Recital
- Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 3-5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Music Department will showcase its students in an end-of-semester recital Dec. 4 from 3 — 5 p.m. at VC’s Johnson Symposium.
Tree of Angels
- Bauer Community Center, 2300 SH 35, Port Lavaca
- 4-6 p.m.
- 19th Annual Tree of Angels Ceremony for families and friends that have lost a loved one to a violent crime. You are invited to bring an angel ornament to place on the tree in memory of a lost one.
Sunday
A Christmas Festival
- Victoria West High School, 307 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria
- 7-9 p.m.
- Victoria College and Crossroads Strings will host A Christmas Festival from 7 — 9 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Victoria West High School Auditorium.