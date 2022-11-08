TUESDAY
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- 10:30 - 11 a.m.
WEW: Non-Profit Management
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Establishing and leading a successful non-profit organization.
- Business Contracts, Leases and Agreements
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Understanding contracts and agreements creates clarity for the small business owner.
- Victoria County Historical Commission Meeting
- 205 W. Goodwin Ave.
- 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Adam Mahan speaks on Bonnie and Clyde’s visit to Victoria.
Texas A&M AgriLife Fresh Start to a Healthier You Series
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Texas A&M Agrilife is presenting Fresh Start to a Healthier You, a four-session series that promotes healthy living by teaching balanced meals, food safety, daily physical activity and more.
November 9
- Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
November 9
- Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- Toddler Time — Story Time
November 9
- Product-Market Fit
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Avoid the most common mistakes for a startup.
November 9
- Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
- Toddler Time — Story Time
November 9
- “Coping with Holiday Stress and Anxiety” PAM Health Stroke Support Group
- PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Victoria N., 102 Medical Drive, Victoria
- 12-1 p.m.
- Lane Johnson, M.Div., LPC-S discusses ways to have a less stressful holiday season.
November 9
- Small Business Benefits of Hiring Veterans
- Victoria County
- 12-1 p.m.
- Free
- The many benefits to small businesses who employ veteran workers.
November 9
- Live NOV 9 Concert in EDNA with Popular Nashville-based Men’s Vocal Band, NEW LEGACY PROJECT!
- The Ranch Cowboy Country Church — S. TX, 128 County Road 119, Edna
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Live and in person concert event with one of Nashville’s finest men’s Christian vocal bands — New Legacy Project. Join us for this free, non-denominational event.
November 10
- Pre-K Power Story Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- Pre-K Power Story Time
November 10
- Hiring Red, White & You!
- Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road, Victoria
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- 43 employers, and over 700 openings!
November 10
- The Small Producers Initiative
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Get Your agriculture products/services to market.
November 10
- Intellectual Property Basics
- Victoria County
- 10 a.m.-noon
- No cost webinar for Entrepreneurs, new and existing small businesses; business stakeholders
November 10
- Pre-K Power Story Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
- Pre-K Power Story Time
November 10
- Social Media Platforms: Through the Eyes of Gen Z
- Victoria County
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Optimize your promotions with insight into Gen Z
November 10
- Victoria College Student Fall Art Exhibit
- Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 1 p.m.- Dec. 8, 5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host a student art exhibition. The Fall exhibition will feature the work of VC’s art students.
November 10
- Stress Busters Program for Family Caregivers
- Morada Senior Living, 9606 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- The Stress Busters class will be meeting every Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m., at Morada Senior Living beginning Sept. 15 through Nov. 10.
November 10
- InbeTWEENer’s Nerf Battle
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- InbeTWEENer’s Nerf Battle
November 10
- VPL Jams featuring Joe Reyna
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7-8 p.m.
- VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene. Join us at the Library or watch along at home on Facebook Live!
November 11
- St. Mary’s Harvest Bazaar
- 401 S. Liberty St., 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Church market
November 11
- Victoria County Veterans Council Annual Parade
- Historic Downtown Victoria, 112 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Veterans parade
November 11
- Golden Crescent CASA 14th Annual Wine Pairing
- 14 Spring Creek Road, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria
- 6-9:30 p.m.
- $150
- Supporting CASA can make a big impact in a child’s life! Enjoy Thai-inspired cuisine with paired wines, a live and silent auction, and exciting entertainment you won’t want to miss!
November 12
- Our Lady of Lourdes Harvest Bazaar
- 105 N. Williams St., 105 N. Williams St., Victoria
- 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Church market
November 12
- St. Mary’s Harvest Bazaar
- 401 S. Liberty St., 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Church market
November 12
- John Wesley UMC 20th Annual Craft Show
- John Wesley United Methodist Church, 8300 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Numerous artisan vendors displaying their one of a kind items. Inside and outside booths Free Admission
November 12
- Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Twice a week local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
November 12
- Gospel Concert in the Park
- Riverside park, Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Local artists, choirs and ministries. Concert is in the park’s special events area. For more information, call 361-212-6500. Food trucks interested in participating also should call.
November 12
- 2022 Cuero ISD Edu Foundation Concert for the Classrooms to Feature Eagles Cover Band “7 Bridges”
- Cuero Independent School District, 405 Park Heights, Cuero
- 7-10 p.m.
- $40
- The Cuero ISD Education Foundation’s Board of Directors is proud to announce the 2022 Concert for the Classrooms musical act Eagles cover band “7 Bridges” will perform on November 12th at 7 p.m.
November 13
- Our Lady of Lourdes Harvest Bazaar
- 105 N. Williams St., 105 N. Williams St., Victoria
- 8:30-11 a.m.
- Market
November 13
- Jazz Brunch
- Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- $40
- Jazz Brunch
November 13
- The Texas Tenors Concert “Deep in The Heart of Christmas”
- Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
- 7-9:30 p.m.
- $35
- America’s Got Talent: The Champions finalists, The Texas Tenors, will sleigh ride into Victoria with their heartwarming and touching holiday concert “Deep in the Heart of Christmas” on Sunday, Nov. 13
November 14
- Genealogy with Annette Burke Lyttle — Women in the Army in World War II
- 302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Annette Burke Lyttle will be speaking on the topic of finding records for women who served in the army during World War II. Presentation topic: What Did You Do in the War, Granny? Women in the Army
November 8
- Wild Tots
- Web Classroom, 110 Memorial Drive., Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
November 9
- Zoo Squad
- Admin Classroom, 110 Memorial Drive., Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-noon
- $20
November 10
- November Paint The Zoo
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- $40
November 11
- Eric Woodring: Texana Chili Spill
- Brackenridge Main Event Center, 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna
- 7-11 p.m.
November 11
- Colby Keeling
- Schroeder Hall, 12516 FM622, Goliad
- 7-11 p.m.
November 11
- Trevor Soetaert
- Schroeder Hall, 12516 FM622, Goliad
- 9 p.m.- Nov. 12, 1 a.m.
November 12
- Jarrod Birmingham
- Private, Refugio
- 7-11 p.m.
November 12
- MorningStar Returns to the Salty Heifer
- Salty Heifer, 45 Depot St., Telferner
- 9 p.m.- Nov. 13, 1 a.m.