Sunday
BBQ Fundraiser for Liberty School in Kitale, Africa
- Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
- 4102 N. Ben Jordan St.
- 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- $10
- Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church will host a BBQ Fundraiser for the Liberty School. Barbecue chicken or pork loin dinners with beans, potato salad and all the trimmings will be sold for $10 per plate. There will also be a silent auction and raffle. Tickets for the raffle are three for $5. For more information, contact Gina Eliot, at 361-575-4305.
Welder Center offering ‘The Royal Opera: Don Giovanni’
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 214 N. Main St.
- 1 p.m.
- $10
- The Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts will present a screening of the live performance of “The Royal Opera: Don Giovanni”.Tickets are $10 and are available at the Welder Center Box Office at 214 N. Main Street or online at WelderCenter.com. For more information on this event and others at the Welder Center, call 361-570-8587 or visit WelderCenter.com.
Taste of the Town 2019
- Victoria Community Center
- 2905 E. North St.
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- $20
- Purchase a $20 ticket and receive unlimited tastes from a wide variety of local restaurants and food vendors. All proceeds will benefit Perpetual Help Home, Inc. Contact Bethany Castro, hope@perpetualhelphome.org, 361-575-5335.
Monday
Spirit Night Fundraiser – Our Lady of Victory Catholic School
- Chick-fil-A Whispering Creek
- 6104 N. Navarro St.
- 5-8 p.m.
- Support the Our Lady of Victory PTC by dining at Chick-fil-A at Whispering Creek from 5-8 p.m. Text CFAFUNDRAISER to 411247 to receive an invitation via text message and bring to Chick-fil-A for a Spirit Night Fundraiser. Chick-fil-A will donate 20% of the evening sales generated by Our Lady of Victory PTC directly for playground renovations. You must have text or paper invite. Dine In, Drive-Thru, or Carry Out.
Southside community meeting
- Victoria Senior Citizens Center
- 603 E. Murray St.
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Come out to have a say in the future of the Southside community. Invite a friend as we keep the conversation going about how we can work together for the betterment of all on the Southside. 5:30 p.m.-6 p.m., snacks and mingle; 6-7 p.m., community meeting.
Wednesday
Fall Career & Internship Fair
- Multiple Locations
- 2-4 p.m.
- Looking for a new career or an internship? Come connect with employers at the UHV Career & Internship Fair. University Commons MPR sponsored by Career Services. Locations are University of Houston-Victoria, University Commons Room Multi Purpose Room 1123 or University of Houston-Victoria, University Commons Room Multi Purpose Room 1124. Contact Information: Amy Hatmaker, 361-570-4378 or HatmakerA@uhv.edu
Disabled American Veterans fundraiser at Chili’s Restaurant
- Chili’s
- 5004 N. Navarro St.
- 5-9 p.m.
- The Victoria Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans 169 will be holding a fundraiser at Chili’s Restaurant from 5-9 p.m Nov. 6. Just advise your waitperson you would like to donate to the DAV and 15% of your bill will be donated to the Victoria DAV Chapter.
VFW Hamburger Night
- VFW Hall
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 5-7 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
National Novel Writing Month – Come Write In
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 6-7:45 p.m.
- Free
- National Novel Writing Month, NaNoWriMo, (pronounced Na-Noh-RYE-Moh) is an annual event in November it encourages writers to complete a 50,000-word manuscript in just a month! It is an opportunity to stretch your writing capacity while fostering your creativity. For more information on the NaNoWriMo program, visit nanowrimo.org. “Come Write In” events, held every Wednesday evening in November, were a chance to mingle, write and discuss your novel. Brainstorm ideas, tackle writing issues and focus on boosting that word count!
KC Bingo
- KC Hall
- 3610 Ben Wilson St.
- 7:30 p.m.
- $10
- Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Food and drinks available to purchase on site. Call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Through Nov. 3
The Natural Artistry of Madeline O’Connor art exhibit
- Nave Museum
- 306 W. Commercial St.
- Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
- Pay what you want
- Madeline O’Connor’s major works will be on display at the Nave Museum. Many of the pieces were last shown more than eleven years ago at the Nave Museum in 2008. A series of wall crosses of metal with mixed media and a negative cross on loan from private collections will also be shown along with her dramatic fifteen-piece “Cross/Plus” and fifteen-piece “Minus/Negative” canvases.
Through Nov. 16
Chishom Trail Heritage Museum presents ‘Cuero Celebrates Warhol’
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero.
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-4:30 p.m. Sundays
- $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for children younger than 5 and military
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade in Cuero, presents Cuero Celebrates Warhol, an art exhibit featuring Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians series. Other noted Western and Native American artists to be featured are Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck and Ira Yeager.
