Tuesday
Teen: Microwave Mug Cake
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- An online cooking program for teens.
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
Lunch & Learn: LaSalle & Fort St. Louis
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 12-1 p.m.
- The Museum of the Coastal Bend presents Lunch & Learn: LaSalle & Fort St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov 10.
Wednesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
KC Bingo
- KC Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 7:30-11:59 p.m.
- $10
- Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Food and drinks available to purchase on site.
Thursday
Canvas Kids: All About Apples
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- An online painting demonstration for children.
NaNo WriMo: Come Write In!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 6-8 p.m.
- “Come Write In” events, held Thursday evenings in November, are a chance to mingle, write, and discuss your novel. Brainstorm ideas, tackle writing issues, and focus on boosting that word count!
Saturday
Volunteer Day at the Food Bank
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- 3809 E. Rio Grande St.
- 8 a.m.-noon
- The Food Bank is open two Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon for volunteer day. Groups, individuals, adults and children are all welcome to volunteer.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
