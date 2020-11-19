Saturday
Volunteer Day at the Food Bank
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- 3809 E. Rio Grande St.
- 8 a.m.-noon
- The Food Bank is open two Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon for volunteer day. Groups, individuals, adults and children are all welcome to volunteer.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Highway 87 Trade Days Market
- Son Valley Ranch
- 8793 U.S. Highway 87
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Highway 87 Trade Days Market is held on the 3rd Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Son Valley Ranch located at 8793 US Highway 87N in Victoria.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall Food Court
- 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 9:30 a.m.
- Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them. For information contact Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
Sunday
Sip and Shop at The Hilton Garden Inn
- 123 Huvar St.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Brunch and Shopping at The Hilton Garden Inn
Tuesday
Teen Craft: Catapults
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- A craft program for teens.
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
