Tuesday
Teen Craft: Catapults
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- A craft program for teens.
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
Wednesday
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
