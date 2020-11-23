Tuesday
Teen Craft: Catapults
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- A craft program for teens.
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
Wednesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
Thursday
2020 Mt. Olive Free Thanksgiving Feast
- Edna
- 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- The Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Edna will host its 35th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26 in the Jackson County Services Building parking lot. The event is drive-through.
Friday through Sunday
39th Annual VASA POD Thanksgiving Weekend Chili Cook-off
- Victoria Coleto Creek Lake RV Park
- 500 Coleto Park Road
- Call 361-582-0222 for reservations. Mention Chili cook-off for special rates.
- Friday, CASI Chili: $20 entry fee, turn-in 4 p.m.; 50/50 Beans (open) $10 entry fee, turn-in 2 p.m. 50/50 Drawing. Benefits Cooking for CASI.
- Saturday, CASI Auto-Qualifier for 1st Place: CASI Chili, $25 entry fee, turn-in 2 p.m.; 50/50 Beans (open), $10 entry fee, turn-in noon; Junior Chili, $10 entry fee, turn-in 1 p.m. 50/50 Drawing and Bucket Raffle. Benefits CASI Scholarship Fund.
- Sunday, CASI Chili: $15 entry fee, turn-in 1 p.m. Benefits VASA POD Local Charities.
- For more information contact Linda McDonald 361-578-2575, Dianna Hoy 361-648-6990 or Gary Moses 361-550-5466.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
