Saturday
Veterans Day Ruck March
- 3105 N. Vine St.
- 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
- This event will be a way to express your appreciate for the men and women who have served this country by competing in the competitive march or taking part in the 5k fun march.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Tuesday
Teen: Microwave Mug Cake
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- An online cooking program for teens.
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
Lunch & Learn: LaSalle & Fort St. Louis
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 12-1 p.m.
- The Museum of the Coastal Bend presents Lunch & Learn: LaSalle & Fort St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov 10.
