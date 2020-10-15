Friday
Pumpkin Patch
- Outlaw Pass
- 78 Tate Road
- 4 p.m.- 10 p.m. through Oct. 31
- Free
- Celebrate Fall at Outlaw Pass’s Pumpkin Patch. It’s fall fun for the whole family. Visit our Patch the last 3 weekends in October during Outlaw Pass operating hours.
{span}The event will only be open Fridays from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31.{/span}
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Highway 87 Trade Days Market
- Son Valley Ranch
- 8793 U.S. 87
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Hwy 87 Trade Days Market is held on the 3rd Saturday of every month from 9am to 3pm at Son Valley Ranch located at 8793 US Hwy 87N in Victoria.
26th Annual Fun Day
- First Pentecostal Church
- 807 Apollo Drive, Edna
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- The First Pentecostal Church of Edna’s 26th annual Fun Day will feature games, inflatables, horse rides, a petting zoo, kiddie train rides, cakewalks, concessions, and Nona’s Country Store.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall Food Court
- 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 9:30 a.m., third Saturday
- Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them.
- Contact Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
Coffee with the Classics
- Son Valley Ranch
- 8793 U.S. Highway 87
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Classic Car Show
Sunday
St. Theresa Catholic Church Annual Picnic
- St. Theresa Hall, LaSalle
- 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
- $10 per plate
- Drive-through plates only Turkey dinner catered by Robert Werner. Raffle tickets available in the drive-through line.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 BBQ Pork Steak Plates
- KC Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.
- $10 plates to go
- BBQ pork steak, potatoes and green beans. Proceeds will go towards various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Sunday morning 361-575-9214.
Tuesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual storytime for children under 5.
Teen: Harry Potter Science
- Victoria Public Library
- 4-5 p.m.
- A Harry Potter Themed Science Program for teens.
Through Nov. 1
Two Women Look West: Photographs of King Ranch by Helen C. Kleberg and Toni Frissell
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
- 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. through Nov. 1
- Two Women Look West: Photographs of King Ranch by Helen C. Kleberg and Toni Frissell offers two distinct, yet complementary, views of a modern ranching enterprise during its heyday.
