Tuesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time for children under 5.
Teen: Harry Potter Science
- Victoria Public Library
- 4-5 p.m.
- A Harry Potter Themed Science Program for teens.
Wednesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
KC Bingo
- KC Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 7:30-11:59 p.m.
- $10
- Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Food and drinks available to purchase on site.
Thursday
Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent Virtual Job Fair October 22nd
- Victoria
- 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
- Please join us for our next Virtual Job Fair.
Canvas Kids: The Great Pumpkin Patch
- Victoria Public Library
- 4-5 p.m.
- A paint-at-home program for kids.
Saturday
Volunteer Day at the Food Bank
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- 3809 E. Rio Grande St.
- 8 a.m.-noon
- The Food Bank is open two Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon for volunteer day. Groups, individuals, adults and children are all welcome to volunteer.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Cuero: Downtown Cuero Farmer’s Market
- Cuero Market Pavilion
- 201 E. Main St., Cuero
- 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
- The Downtown Cuero Farmer’s Market Days will take place under the Market Pavilion from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month from March -October.
Polo at McFaddin
- McFaddin Ranch Polo Grounds
- 17008 U.S. 77
- 12:30-6 p.m.
- The Nave Museum will hold its annual fundraiser, Polo at McFaddin Oct. 24 at McFaddin Ranch Polo Grounds. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the polo game begins at 2 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
- Martin Luther Lutheran Church Coletoville
- 2535 Coletoville Road
- 5:30 — 7:30 p.m.
Through Nov. 1
Two Women Look West: Photographs of King Ranch by Helen C. Kleberg and Toni Frissell
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
- 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. through Nov. 1
- Two Women Look West: Photographs of King Ranch by Helen C. Kleberg and Toni Frissell offers two distinct, yet complementary, views of a modern ranching enterprise during its heyday.
