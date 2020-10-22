Saturday
Volunteer Day at the Food Bank
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- 3809 E. Rio Grande St.
- 8 a.m.-noon
- The Food Bank is open two Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon for volunteer day. Groups, individuals, adults and children are all welcome to volunteer.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Cuero: Downtown Cuero Farmer’s Market
- Cuero Market Pavilion
- 201 E. Main St.
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- The Downtown Cuero Farmer’s Market Days will take place under the Market Pavilion from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month from March -October.
Trunk or Treat
- Martin Luther Lutheran Church Coletoville
- 2535 Coletoville Road
- 5:30 — 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Holy Family Catholic Church Sausage Festival Dinner
- 704 Mallette Drive
- 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or until sold out
- $10 per plate, to go only
- Serving homemade picnic sausage, buttered potatoes and pinto beans. All proceeds got to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Knights of Columbus-Council 8388 Pork Steak Lunch
- Our Lady of Sorrows Trinity Hall
- 208 W. River St.
- 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- $10 per plate, take out only.
- Serving pork steak with green beans and German potatoes. For tickets call Carmen Garza 361-571-0892.
Monday
Trick or Treat at the Library
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10 a.m.- Oct. 31, 2 p.m.
- A come and go Trick or Treating event at the library.
Tuesday
Teens: Haunted Library Digital Escape Room
- Victoria Pulbic Library
- 10 a.m.- Oct. 31, 2 p.m.
- A spooky digital escape room for teens.
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
Through Nov. 1
Two Women Look West: Photographs of King Ranch by Helen C. Kleberg and Toni Frissell
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
- 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. through Nov. 1
- Two Women Look West: Photographs of King Ranch by Helen C. Kleberg and Toni Frissell offers two distinct, yet complementary, views of a modern ranching enterprise during its heyday.
