Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Fall Festival
- Northside Baptist Church
- 4100 N. Laurent St.
- 6-8 p.m.
- An evening of fun, games and treats.
Sunday
Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church Altar Society Annual Turkey Dinner
- St. Jude Hall
- 300 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca
- 11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.
- $10 per plate, drive-thru only.
- There will also be a raffle drawing with many great prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Altar Society and its services within the church.
Through Nov. 1
Two Women Look West: Photographs of King Ranch by Helen C. Kleberg and Toni Frissell
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
- 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. through Nov. 1
- Two Women Look West: Photographs of King Ranch by Helen C. Kleberg and Toni Frissell offers two distinct, yet complementary, views of a modern ranching enterprise during its heyday.
